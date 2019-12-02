The Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X may be first foldable to hit the market, but with prices around $2000 for the Galaxy Fold and $2600 for the Mate X, these smartphones aren’t for everyone, and Xiaomi is looking to change that with the Mi Mix Flex.

Many of you might not remember, but it was the original Xiaomi Mi Mix that made the bezel-less smartphones famous.

It wasn’t the first phone to have such minimal bezels, but the phone grabbed so much attention that every other smartphone manufacturer was forced to make a similar switch.

There were two reasons behind this. One- Xiaomi was able to mass-produce the phone and price it exceptionally competitively. Two- the brand was great at creating hype by grabbing the media’s attention.

Xiaomi is looking to do the same with the Mi Mix Flex. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the company succeeds.

Xiaomi CEO Has Already Teased A Foldable Phone

Earlier this year, the CEO of Xiaomi had teased Mi Fans with a Xiaomi foldable phone. It was a working prototype and far from a finished product.

It’s been nine months since then, and we are yet to see a finished foldable phone from Xiaomi. But that doesn’t mean the company is quitting on the idea of a foldable phone. It’s the opposite.

Xiaomi has been testing various designs for its first foldable phone. Instead of putting out a phone that most people won’t likely buy, the company is looking to design a phone that will be adopted by the mass market.

Xiaomi Already Has A Flexible OLED Phone- Mi Mix Alpha

While not a foldable phone, Xiaomi has already launched a phone with a display that folds.

The Mi Mix Alpha has a single display that extends from the front to the back. We can only imagine that the company will use a similar design in their first folding phone.

Here’s a Mi Mix Flex Concept video for you to enjoy.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Flex Rumored Specs

6.2-inch (1440 x 2560p) Flexible OLED Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

8GB/12GB of RAM

108MP+16MP+8MP Rear Camera

25MP Front Camera

128GB Internal Storage

In-display Fingerprint Scanner

4200mAh Battery

5G connectivity

The Mi Mix Flex will come with a 6.2-inch Flexible OLED display from Samsung with a resolution of 1440 x 2560p. The phone will have no bezels, nor will there be any notch.

The company is said to be implementing a pop-up camera similar to the one we see on the Redmi K20 Pro.

On the rear of the phone, we expect to see three cameras- a telephoto camera, a primary wide-angle camera, and an ultra-wide camera. The main camera is rumored to have a 108MP sensor that is also accompanying the Redmi Note 10.

With such scarce information about the Mi Mix Flex, it is hard to predict when the phone will exactly launch. We expect it to launch in the Q1 of 2020. Also, we will make sure to update this article if any new news about the Mi Mix Flex pops up.