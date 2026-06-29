Revenge Trading: Why One Loss Becomes Five

The most expensive trade is rarely the first loss — it's the angry one that follows. Here's why a single red trade can trigger a cascade, and how to break the chain.

Ask traders about their worst day and they rarely describe a single bad trade. They describe a chain: a loss, then a rushed re-entry to win it back, then a bigger size to make up the gap, then a session that ended far worse than the first loss ever needed to be. That chain has a name — revenge trading — and understanding it is most of the cure.

What revenge trading actually is

Revenge trading is any trade taken primarily to recover a recent loss rather than because the setup is there. The tell is the motive: you're not trading the market in front of you, you're trading against the number in your account. The market doesn't know or care that you're down, but your sizing and patience suddenly do.

Why one loss flips a switch

A loss registers as a threat, not just a number. Losses tend to sting roughly twice as much as equivalent gains feel good, so the urge to erase one is disproportionate to its size. Under that pressure, the patient part of your decision-making gets quiet and the part that wants the feeling gone takes over. The result is faster entries, looser criteria, and bigger size — exactly the conditions that turn one loss into five.

The warning signs

Revenge trades have a recognizable signature. Watch for:

Re-entering within seconds of a stop-out, before you've reassessed anything.

Sizing up specifically to "make it back in one."

Taking a setup you'd normally skip, and knowing it as you do it.

Feeling that the market "owes" you the loss back.

Breaking the chain

Willpower is the wrong tool here, because the moment you most need it is the moment it's weakest. Use a rule set in advance instead. A common one: a hard daily loss limit — after a set number of losses or a set drawdown, you're done for the day, no exceptions. Pair it with a short cooling-off gap after any loss before the next entry is even allowed. The point of a pre-committed rule is that it makes the decision when you're calm, so you don't have to make it when you're not.

One loss is a normal cost of trading. The cascade that sometimes follows is optional — and naming the pattern is the first step to opting out of it.