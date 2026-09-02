People see the win screenshots and think this job is glamorous. It's not. Six scenes from one regular night, no filter, no highlight reel.

People see the win screenshots and think this job is glamorous. It's not. Here's what one regular night actually looks like for the trader behind it, no filter, no highlight reel.

This is where he actually lives. Not a trading floor, not some hotel room with three monitors and a skyline view. Just a regular street in a regular town, and from the outside nothing about his day looks any different than anyone else's.

Before the market's even open, he writes down what he's actually allowed to do that day. Not what he hopes happens — the rules, in his own handwriting, so there's no wiggle room later when he wants there to be. Most of it ends up logged in TechMalak too, the rule followed or broken, not just the P&L.

Then the session starts and everything he wrote down gets tested inside the first few minutes. Doesn't matter how many times he's done this, there's still a part of him that wants to throw the plan out the second it gets uncomfortable.

Nobody posts this part. Just cup after cup, the same five charts, staring until his eyes go dry and he's lost track of how long he's been sitting in the same position.

Sun comes up sometimes and he's still in the chair. Not because he's chasing anything. Because he doesn't want to leave the day half-finished and have to clean up the mess tomorrow.

The drive after is the quietest part of his whole day. Whatever happened in there, good or bad, he sits with it for a few minutes before he even goes back inside.

That's most of it, honestly. Not a highlight reel, just repetition, a few bad hours mixed in with some good ones, and a version of discipline that doesn't look like anything on camera. If you're doing this and it doesn't feel glamorous, that's not a sign you're doing it wrong. That's just what the actual work looks like.

If you want to see this tracked over time instead of just talked about, that's what we're building in the open beta, still rough around the edges, still shaped by whatever traders tell us is missing.

Anyway. Back at it tomorrow.