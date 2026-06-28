How to Keep a Crypto Trading Journal You'll Actually Stick With

Most trading journals get abandoned in a week. The fix isn't more discipline — it's a journal small enough to survive a bad day and structured enough to show you something.

Almost everyone who trades has started a journal. Almost no one is still keeping it a month later. The problem is rarely motivation — it's that the journal was built to be impressive instead of built to be kept. A journal you abandon teaches you nothing. A plain one you actually maintain can change how you trade.

Why most journals get abandoned

The usual failure mode is a beautiful template with twenty fields per trade. It feels thorough on day one and becomes a chore by day three — right when a losing streak makes you least inclined to do extra work. The journal you keep through a bad week is worth more than the elaborate one you keep through a good one, because the bad weeks are where the lessons are.

Capture the decision, not just the result

A list of wins and losses is a scoreboard, not a journal. What makes a journal useful is recording the decision behind each trade, so you can later separate good decisions that lost from bad decisions that happened to win. The minimum worth logging:

The setup — what you saw that made this a trade, in one sentence.

The plan — entry, stop, and target, written before you click.

What you actually did — and where it diverged from the plan.

Your state — one word for how you felt: calm, bored, fearful, vengeful.

Review weekly, not trade-by-trade

A single trade tells you almost nothing — noise dominates. Patterns only show up in aggregate. Once a week, read back through your entries and look for clusters: the rule you only break after a loss, the pair you overtrade, the time of day your discipline slips. Those clusters are your actual edge or your actual leak, and they're invisible at the level of one trade.

Make it small enough to survive a bad week

If logging a trade takes longer than placing it, you'll stop. Aim for an entry you can finish in under a minute. A short, honest note you'll actually write every time beats a perfect record you keep for a week and abandon. Consistency is the whole game — the journal only works as a mirror if you keep looking into it.