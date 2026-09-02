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The Stress of Trading: Nobody Posts the 3 A.M. Part

People see the win screenshots and think this job is glamorous. It's not. Six scenes from one regular night, no filter, no highlight reel.

Abstract dark graphic of glowing teal-to-coral order book bars meeting a funding-rate pulse wave, evoking slippage and funding cost

The Hidden Cost of Every Trade: Slippage, Funding, and the Numbers You Don't See on the Chart

I used to think my P&L was entry minus exit. It's not. There's a whole invisible layer eating your account between the click and the close, and most traders never look at it.

Branded cover: 'Revenge Trading: Why One Loss Becomes Five' in bold gradient type on TechMalak's dark background with teal and coral glows

Revenge Trading: Why One Loss Becomes Five

The most expensive trade is rarely the first loss — it's the angry one that follows. Here's why a single red trade can trigger a cascade, and how to break the chain.

Branded cover: 'A Trading Journal You'll Actually Stick With' in bold gradient type on TechMalak's dark background with coral and teal glows

How to Keep a Crypto Trading Journal You'll Actually Stick With

Most trading journals get abandoned in a week. The fix isn't more discipline — it's a journal small enough to survive a bad day and structured enough to show you something.

Branded cover: 'Position Sizing Without the Spreadsheet' in bold gradient type on TechMalak's dark background with balanced coral and teal glows

Position Sizing Without the Spreadsheet

You don't need a complicated risk model to stop blowing up. Here's the one piece of mental math that decides how much to put on each trade.

Branded cover: 'Your Win Rate Is Lying to You' in bold gradient type on TechMalak's dark background with coral and teal glows

Your Win Rate Is Lying to You: Profit Factor and Expectancy

A 70% win rate can still lose money, and a 40% win rate can be a goldmine. Two numbers tell you more about your edge than win rate ever will.