Blog
The Stress of Trading: Nobody Posts the 3 A.M. Part
People see the win screenshots and think this job is glamorous. It's not. Six scenes from one regular night, no filter, no highlight reel.
The Hidden Cost of Every Trade: Slippage, Funding, and the Numbers You Don't See on the Chart
I used to think my P&L was entry minus exit. It's not. There's a whole invisible layer eating your account between the click and the close, and most traders never look at it.
Revenge Trading: Why One Loss Becomes Five
The most expensive trade is rarely the first loss — it's the angry one that follows. Here's why a single red trade can trigger a cascade, and how to break the chain.
How to Keep a Crypto Trading Journal You'll Actually Stick With
Most trading journals get abandoned in a week. The fix isn't more discipline — it's a journal small enough to survive a bad day and structured enough to show you something.
Position Sizing Without the Spreadsheet
You don't need a complicated risk model to stop blowing up. Here's the one piece of mental math that decides how much to put on each trade.
Your Win Rate Is Lying to You: Profit Factor and Expectancy
A 70% win rate can still lose money, and a 40% win rate can be a goldmine. Two numbers tell you more about your edge than win rate ever will.