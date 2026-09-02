Blog

A 70% win rate can still lose money, and a 40% win rate can be a goldmine. Two numbers tell you more about your edge than win rate ever will.

You don't need a complicated risk model to stop blowing up. Here's the one piece of mental math that decides how much to put on each trade.

Most trading journals get abandoned in a week. The fix isn't more discipline — it's a journal small enough to survive a bad day and structured enough to show you something.

The most expensive trade is rarely the first loss — it's the angry one that follows. Here's why a single red trade can trigger a cascade, and how to break the chain.

I used to think my P&L was entry minus exit. It's not. There's a whole invisible layer eating your account between the click and the close, and most traders never look at it.

People see the win screenshots and think this job is glamorous. It's not. Six scenes from one regular night, no filter, no highlight reel.

Trade with a clearer head

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