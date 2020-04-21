Sponsored

It’s 2020, and we are living in an era where the “less is more” approach to living is a great thing. Everywhere you go, you’ll find many TV series about how you can declutter, online tutorials on how you can live a zero-waste life, and so much more. Many of us are guilty of buying, storing, and looking to purchase things that we don’t need. If you find yourself in that predicament, fret not. Today, we have a look at how you can quickly downsize your lifestyle, so read on to find out more!

Vroom Vroom

Are you guilty of driving a huge car that drains your finances when it comes to fuel, insurance, and maintenance? If so, you’re not alone. Far too many people drive vehicles that consume an incredible amount of fuel and cost a fortune to get services. One of the first steps you can take towards downsizing your lifestyle is to switch to a smaller vehicle. Whether this is a small SUV that can still accommodate a family or a hatchback, switching vehicles is a great way to reduce overall costs and keep your life as minimal as possible.

Get Rid Of Unwanted Clothes

Have you ever found yourself staring down numerous items of clothing in your wardrobe only to wear the same pair of jeans you had on last week? This is a common predicament that many find themselves in. A vast majority of people have far too many items of clothing that they haven’t even worn in years, yet they still sit pretty in a drawer or one’s wardrobe. If you want to downsize your life, the time has come to give unwanted clothing away to op shops, charities, or even to friends and family. You could also sell pieces on platforms such as Etsy or Facebook Marketplace if you want to make a quick and easy buck. Keeping your wardrobe tidy, minimal, and full of clothing that you use is vital.

Get Rid of The Keepsakes

Are you guilty of hoarding items purely for sentimental purposes? Perhaps it’s that ugly T-shirt that your aunt got you for your birthday that you have never worn but can’t bear to give away. Getting rid of the keepsake items in your home is one of the best ways to downsize your lifestyle. Things from the past that linger around only collect dust and that serve no little significance in your day-to-day don’t need to be in your life. While this may be a bit difficult for some people to do, ridding your home of sentimental items that serve no purpose is critical in downsizing your lifestyle.

Unused, Oversized Furniture

Do you have a ton of unused furniture just sitting in your garage? Perhaps your existing furniture at home is a little too large for your space. Having oversized furniture often makes your living space look a lot smaller than it is, and can create a sense of clutter in a room. We recommend selling your existing furniture or giving it away and opting for a more minimalist approach to home decor. Many furniture stores now stock items that are minimalist, simple, and easy to assemble. You’ll thank us once you rid your space of unwanted furniture or items that no longer serve their purpose.

Declutter Your Mind

Lastly, but most importantly, downsizing your life isn’t just about physical or material possessions. Part of downsizing your life is to improve your mental health and clarity, reduce anxiety, and practice self-care. There is no point in decluttering your home if your mind is cluttered with thoughts. We recommend taking a bit of “me time” every day to relax, meditate, or simply be present. Pampering yourself and creating mental space with a nice bath or some delicious food instead of tapping away at your smartphone all day is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself.

Downsizing your life isn’t as complicated as it may seem. We hope that this article has given you insight into some simple tips and tricks that you can take on to eliminate excess in your life.