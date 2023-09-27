Why XRP Will Go UP, Way Up!

XRP, a digital asset that has been a buzzword in the world of cryptocurrencies, continues to intrigue investors and tech enthusiasts alike. Although it shares the stage with giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP has carved its own niche, especially in the realm of cross-border payments. This article will delve deeper into what XRP is, its applications, controversies, and recent developments, aiming to provide you with a well-rounded understanding of this digital asset.

What Is XRP?

XRP is not just another cryptocurrency; it's a digital asset with a specific purpose: to facilitate real-time, cross-border payments. Initially utilized in Ripple's xRapid service, now known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), XRP serves as a bridge between different fiat currencies, allowing funds to be transferred quickly and efficiently.

The Companies Using XRP

Financial Institutions and Money Transfer Services

Cuallix : This financial service provider was among the first to use XRP for liquidity back in 2018.

: This financial service provider was among the first to use XRP for liquidity back in 2018. Mercury FX : Specializes in high-value remittances and uses XRP for payments involving Mexico and the Philippines.

: Specializes in high-value remittances and uses XRP for payments involving Mexico and the Philippines. MoneyGram: Once a Ripple partner, this global money transfer giant used XRP for quicker and more cost-effective cross-border transactions before discontinuing the partnership.

Fintech And Others

TransferGo : An online remittance solution leveraging XRP.

: An online remittance solution leveraging XRP. Euro Exim Bank: A pioneering bank in using XRP for global trade transactions.

These companies are just a fraction of a growing list of institutions adopting XRP in their operations.

RippleNet Members

Some companies have joined RippleNet but are not using XRP. Instead, they use other Ripple technologies, such as xCurrent. These include Santander, American Express, Standard Chartered, and Westpac.

Ripple's Expansion and Acquisitions

Acquisition of Fortress Trust

In September 2024, Ripple announced the acquisition of Fortress Trust, a startup specializing in crypto infrastructure. This move allows Ripple to extend its services beyond its primary function of blockchain-enabled payments. The startup aims to help large enterprises interact with digital currencies and works with various sectors such as crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, real estate, and healthcare.

Previous Acquisitions

This acquisition follows Ripple's earlier purchase of Metaco, a Swiss crypto custody provider, for $250 million. Ripple seems to be strategically expanding its services and areas of influence.

Ripple and Regulatory Hurdles

Lawsuit By The U.S. SEC

Ripple has faced legal challenges, most notably a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which alleged that XRP should be classified as a security. The fallout led to the termination of Ripple's partnership with MoneyGram. However, in July, a judge ruled that XRP is "not necessarily a security," which was a win for Ripple.

Regulatory Licenses

Ripple also holds various regulatory permits, including a New York BitLicense and 30 money transmitter licenses across the U.S. The acquisition of Fortress Trust adds a Nevada trust to this list, which will enable Ripple to provide regulated services in the U.S. for both fiat and crypto transactions.

The Technology Behind XRP

Speed And Scalability

One of XRP's most talked-about features is its speed, with transactions often confirming in mere seconds, as opposed to minutes or even hours for some other cryptocurrencies.

Liquidity Management

Traditional cross-border payment methods often require pre-funded local accounts, tying up valuable capital. XRP can serve as a bridge currency, freeing up these funds.

Market Reaction and Price

Despite the various developments and acquisitions, XRP's price hasn't seen drastic changes. As of the latest update, it was trading at 50 cents, up about 0.4% in the last 24 hours.

Future Outlook

Ripple's acquisition of Fortress Trust indicates a broader roadmap. The company's focus on crypto custody and its API capabilities might be a glimpse of more diversified services in the future.

Conclusion

XRP stands as a digital asset with real-world applications, but it's not without controversies and challenges. It has both ardent supporters and skeptical critics. As Ripple continues to expand and adapt, the role of XRP could evolve significantly. With its recent acquisitions and growing network, Ripple and XRP are likely to remain significant players in the crypto world.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always perform your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.