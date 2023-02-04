The Ripple VS SEC Case: How A Win Could Skyrocket The XRP Price

As the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC continues to unfold, many are wondering what the outcome could mean for the future of XRP and the crypto industry as a whole. In this article, we’ll explore the details of the Ripple VS SECcase and outline some of the key factors that could impact the price of XRP if Ripple prevails.

Background On The Ripple vs SEC Case

Ripple, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, is currently facing a lawsuit from the SEC over allegations that it conducted an unregistered securities offering.

The SEC claims that Ripple and its two co-founders, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larson, raised over $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP without registering the offering with the SEC.

Ripple, on the other hand, has argued that XRP is not a security, but rather a currency that can be used for cross-border payments.

The company has pointed to the fact that XRP has been used in this way for several years without any intervention from regulators.

The outcome of the case could have major implications for the entire crypto industry, as it will set a precedent for how cryptocurrencies are classified and regulated in the future.

Factors That Could Impact XRP Price If Ripple Wins

Increased Adoption: A win for Ripple could lead to increased adoption of XRP as a currency for cross-border payments. This could drive up demand for XRP and, in turn, its price. Regulatory Clarity: If the court finds that XRP is not a security, it would provide much-needed clarity for the crypto industry as a whole. This could help to attract more institutional investors and lead to a boost in XRP’s price. Positive Sentiment: A victory for Ripple could be seen as a win for the crypto industry, generating positive sentiment among investors and helping to drive up XRP’s price. Resumption of XRP Sales: If the SEC’s allegations are proven to be false, Ripple could resume selling XRP, which would help to increase the overall supply of XRP and drive down its price.

Why I Think Ripple Will Win

Alright, let’s talk about why Ripple is gonna come out on top in this SEC lawsuit in my opinion.

First off, there’s been some major developments in Ripple’s favor lately. For one, the judge granted a joint motion to extend the deadline for submitting evidence, which could mean we’re getting closer to a resolution.

But even more importantly, there’s some pretty compelling evidence that’s been produced that’s gonna work in Ripple’s favor.

I mean, just think about it: the SEC is claiming that XRP is a security, but a former finance division director at the SEC has written emails stating that Ethereum isn’t a security. How do you reconcile that with the SEC’s current claims about XRP? It doesn’t add up, right?

And let’s not forget about the adoption of XRP.

There are more and more companies jumping on board with Ripple, which just goes to show that institutions are seeing the real value in the technology regardless of the lawsuit.

Why would a French payment firm invest in XRP if they thought it was just a security that the SEC could shut down any day? They’re putting their money where their mouth is, so to speak because Ripple’s on-demand liquidity is a game-changer.

London/Paris/Malmö, 11 October 2022 – Today, Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it joins forces with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces. The new partnership sees Lemonway using RippleNet’s ODL, which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes. source: Ripple press release

In short, the pieces are all falling into place for Ripple to come out on top here. The SEC’s arguments just don’t hold up, and the evidence that’s been produced in court is pointing to a win for Ripple. I mean, sure, anything can occur in a lawsuit, but if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Ripple winning this thing hands down.

Think clearly for a second. How is Gary Gensler who had met with the head of FTX months before its collapse not coming under more scrutiny here?

The SEC has dragged its feet with respect to Sam Bankman-Fried whose company’s collapse caused its customers to lose billions! while Ripple the company which is a regulated entity I might add, has been transparent with the SEC for years.

It’s unbalanced, and unfair for the SEC to go after Ripple in this way.

Conclusion

The outcome of the Ripple vs SEC case will have major implications for the crypto industry and the future of XRP.

Whether XRP is classified as a security or not could have a significant impact on its price, as well as the way that cryptocurrencies are regulated in the future.

While it’s impossible to predict the outcome of the case with certainty, it’s important for investors to keep a close eye on developments and be prepared for the potential impacts that a win or loss could have on the XRP price.