Welcome to your Bitcoin 101

What is Bitcoin? A digital currency A physical commodity A stock

Who created Bitcoin? Satoshi Nakamoto Bill Gates Elon Musk

When was Bitcoin created? 2008 2009 2010

What is the underlying technology behind Bitcoin? Tangle Hashgraph Blockchain

What is the maximum number of bitcoins that will ever exist? Unlimited 100 million 21 million

What is the smallest unit of bitcoin that can be sent? Bitcoin Satoshi Millibitcoin

What is the process of verifying transactions on the Bitcoin network called? Mining Staking Forging

What are the rewards for verifying transactions on the Bitcoin network? Ethereum Bitcoin Litecoin

What is the most secure way to store bitcoins? In a hot wallet On an exchange In a cold wallet