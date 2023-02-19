Cybercriminals Target Crypto Investors With New MortalKombat Ransomware – Are You Safe from the Latest Threat?

The world of cybercrime continues to grow in sophistication and intensity, with ransomware attacks now among the most destructive forms of cyberattack. A recent report from cybersecurity firm Talos has revealed the latest tactics used by cybercriminals to launch ransomware attacks and highlights the alarming level of sophistication they have achieved.

Using a phishing email that impersonates CoinPayments, a legitimate global cryptocurrency payment gateway, cybercriminals are targeting unsuspecting victims, alluring them to download malicious attachments that wreak havoc on their devices.

The phishing emails are designed to appear as legitimate as possible, complete with a spoofed sender and email subject line.

The attachment is a ZIP file that is named after a transaction ID mentioned in the email body, making it appear more legitimate.

Once the victim unzips the attachment, they unwittingly release a malicious BAT loader that runs as a process in their machine.

The loader script will run the dropped payload, which is the ransomware that encrypts the victim’s files, rendering them inaccessible.

To cover its tracks, the ransomware deletes the downloaded and dropped malicious files, leaving no trace of its malicious activity.

image source: Telos

North Korean Hackers Leading Illicit Cyber Activities

The rise of ransomware attacks is a cause for concern, and it appears that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their methods. However, this trend is not limited to criminals operating on their own. It is concerning to note that North Korean hacking groups are responsible for a significant portion of illicit cyber activities.

Recent warnings from South Korean and United States intelligence agencies reveal that Pyongyang-based hackers are targeting “major international institutions” with ransomware attacks. This news is alarming, as it suggests that cybercriminals are becoming increasingly brazen and ambitious in their targets. In December 2022, Kaspersky revealed that BlueNoroff, a subgroup of the North Korean state-sponsored hacking group Lazarus, is now impersonating venture capitalists looking to invest in crypto startups in a new phishing method.

Victims Increasingly Refuse To Pay Ransom Demands

According to CryptoNews who cited an article by Chainalysis, despite the growing threat of ransomware attacks, victims have become increasingly unwilling to pay the attackers’ demands.

A report by Chainalysis suggests that ransomware revenues for attackers plummeted 40% last year. This trend is promising, as it suggests that victims are becoming more aware of the dangers and the consequences of giving in to attackers’ demands.

However, the threat of ransomware attacks persists, and it is essential that individuals and organizations remain vigilant against this growing threat. The rise of cybercrime is a cause for concern, and we must all work together to combat it before it is too late.

Conclusion

The rise of ransomware attacks is alarming, and cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods. This is particularly concerning given the growing role of state-sponsored hacking groups, such as North Korea’s Lazarus Group, in illicit cyber activities. Despite the growing threat, victims have become increasingly unwilling to pay the attackers’ demands, which is a positive sign that people are becoming more aware of the dangers.

To combat this growing threat, individuals and organizations must remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves against potential attacks. It is essential to keep systems and software up-to-date, use strong and unique passwords, and regularly back up data. By working together, we can help to mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks and protect ourselves against this growing threat to our digital world.