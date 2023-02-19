10 Best Registered Canadian Crypto Asset Trading Platforms You Can Trust

The Canadian cryptocurrency industry has been booming in recent years, with a surge in demand for digital assets and a proliferation of companies seeking to meet this demand. In this dynamic and fast-paced market, keeping track of the players involved can be a daunting task.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top players in the Canadian crypto space sourced directly from the Ontario Securities Commission, along with their respective designations and registration dates. These companies have been authorized by regulatory bodies to operate as dealers or marketplaces, making them trustworthy and reliable sources for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

Leading the pack is Bitbuy Technologies Inc., a restricted dealer that has been authorized to function as both a dealer and a marketplace. With a registration date of November 30, 2021, Bitbuy has quickly made a name for itself in the Canadian cryptocurrency landscape.

Bitvo Inc. is another prominent player, having been registered as a restricted dealer on April 25, 2022. As a dealer, Bitvo provides customers with access to a range of digital assets and related services.

Coinberry Limited, a restricted dealer authorized to operate as a dealer, has been providing its services since August 19, 2021. Meanwhile, Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd., an investment dealer authorized to operate as both a dealer and a marketplace, has been in the game since October 12, 2022.

Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, operating under the name Fidelity Digital Assets, was registered as an investment dealer on April 18, 2022. The company specializes in providing clients with access to institutional-grade custody and trading solutions for cryptocurrencies.

Another Fidelity subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, is an exempt marketplace and clearing agency that has been in operation since January 18, 2023.

Netcoins Inc., a restricted dealer that specializes in offering dealer services, has been registered since March 24, 2022. Newton Crypto Ltd., another restricted dealer, has been authorized to operate as a dealer since August 15, 2022.

Simply Digital Technologies Inc., which operates under the name CoinSmart, has been registered as a restricted dealer authorized to function as both a dealer and a marketplace since December 21, 2021.

Last but not least, Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a restricted dealer that operates as a dealer, has been providing customers with access to digital assets since June 18, 2021.

With this comprehensive list of registered dealers and marketplaces, Canadians can rest assured that they have a variety of trustworthy options to choose from when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The rapidly evolving crypto landscape can be confusing and overwhelming, but with the right information, investors can make informed decisions and benefit from the growth of this exciting industry.

Keep in mind, this list can change at moment once an exchange falls out of compliance with the OSC. It’s up to your to dyor(do your own research) on these platforms.