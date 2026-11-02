Last Week On Hyperliquid (Nov 2–8)
What Hyperliquid's main perps market did from Nov 2 to 8: taker volume, trades, the busiest and quietest hours, FOMO volume and the top coins, counted by our own collector.
Last Week On Hyperliquid
Mon Nov 2 – Sun Nov 8, 2026 (UTC days)
About This Desk
Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.
Illustration of the rule, not real prices. It describes order flow, not motives. 168 of 168 hours recorded · Hours left out: 1 (Sat Nov 7, 08:00 UTC) · Hours left out of FOMO volume: 0 more. The hourly medians are each UTC hour's median over the days it was counted, rounded down. No predictions, no advice.
Taker volume
Trades
FOMO share
Buyers
Busiest hour
Top 5 FOMO hours · of 167 · UTC
- 1Thu 5 · 15:00$999.9M44.7%
- 2Wed 4 · 15:00$760.2M41.3%
- 3Sun 8 · 21:00$757.5M50.3%
- 4Wed 4 · 14:00$356.6M34.3%
- 5Thu 5 · 16:00$265.7M24.1%
Quietest hour
Top coin
Hottest of top 10
Coverage
Top median hr
FOMO rule
vs prior week
Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.
TechMalak Data Desk
Produced with AI from our Hyperliquid collector; checked by our team.
At A Glance
- Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market (orders that traded at once against an order already waiting) was $41.23 billion this week, up $1.15 billion and up 2.9% from the week before (Oct 26–Nov 1).
- Hyperliquid's main perps market recorded 19,717,066 trades this week, down 2,801,513 trades from the week before (Oct 26–Nov 1).
- Hyperliquid's main perps market had $6.27 billion of FOMO volume this week, 15.2% of taker volume; the FOMO share rose from 14.3% the week before to 15.2% this week. The week before, 21 hours were left out of the FOMO figures. How We Count.
- Busiest hour: Thu Nov 5, the 15:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EST). In the busiest hour, Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume was $2,237.1 million, FOMO share was 44.7%, and 31,124 wallets traded. It was also the largest FOMO hour: $999.9 million of FOMO volume in the Thu Nov 5, 15:00 UTC hour.
- Quietest hour: Sun Nov 8, the 06:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EST) — $23.9 million, with 2.6% FOMO share and 3,231 wallets.
- Coverage: 168 of 168 hourly records were recorded; 1 hour was left out of every figure because we didn't fully record it (a short or failed save). The week before, 3 hours were flagged short or lost. The week before used 165 hours; this week used 167 hours, so the chart below shows this week only.
What Stood Out
Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market rose by $1.15 billion this week, while trades fell by 2,801,513, and the FOMO share rose from 14.3% the week before to 15.2% this week (the week before leaves out 21 hours from its FOMO figure). Buyer share of taker volume (by dollars) on Hyperliquid's main perps market was 48% this week, against 49.2% the week before.
Hours
Thursday's Hyperliquid main perps market activity this week peaked in the 15:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EST); it was the week's busiest hour at $2,237.1 million in taker volume. Sunday's activity on Hyperliquid's main perps market was quietest in the 06:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EST), at $23.9 million in taker volume. The most wallets traded in the 21:00 UTC hour on Sun Nov 8 (4–5 PM EST), when 33,210 wallets traded.
Coins
BTC had $1,836.1 million of FOMO volume this week, more than any other coin in our top-coins table. ZEC had $1,151.6 million of FOMO volume this week and ETH had $1,139.4 million of FOMO volume this week. BTC taker volume this week was $19.84 billion; FOMO describes what trades did, not why.
How We Count
What we measured: Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume, trades, hourly busy and quiet periods, wallet counts, and FOMO share of taker volume for Mon Nov 2–Sun Nov 8, 2026. Method and coverage: How We Count.