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Last Week On Hyperliquid (Oct 19–25)

What Hyperliquid's main perps market did from Oct 19 to 25: taker volume, trades, the busiest and quietest hours, FOMO volume and the top coins, counted by our own collector.

TechMalakData Desk · Mission Control

Last Week On Hyperliquid

Mon Oct 19 – Sun Oct 25, 2026 (UTC days)

Read & Rise167/ 168 h

Taker volume

$33.71B
167 hours · 1 left out

Trades

20,520,803
167 hours

FOMO share

9.9%
$3.2B FOMO · 161 h

Buyers

49.2%
bought

Busiest hour

$1,242.7M
Tue 20 · 14:00 UTC

Top 5 FOMO hours · of 161 · UTC

  1. 1Tue 20 · 14:00$490.4M39.5%
  2. 2Sat 24 · 15:00$255.0M24.4%
  3. 3Tue 20 · 15:00$175.6M22.0%
  4. 4Fri 23 · 22:00$170.7M30.5%
  5. 5Sat 24 · 14:00$143.2M17.2%

Quietest hour

$46.8M
Sat 24 · 05:00 UTC

Top coin

BTC
$16.01B · 2.5%

Hottest of top 10

31.5%
PUMP FOMO share

Coverage

167/168
1 left out · 6 of FOMO

Top median hr

15:00 · 15.1%
median FOMO share

FOMO rule

1%+ in 30 min
→ same way

vs prior week

9.9% vs 10.8%
prior: Oct 12–18 UTC

Left out: 1 h · of FOMO: 6 more · See How We Count · Read on ↓

Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.

See How We Count.

TechMalak Data Desk
Produced with AI from our Hyperliquid collector; checked by our team.

At A Glance

  • Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market (orders that traded at once against an order already waiting) was $33.71 billion this week, down $6.7 billion and down 16.6% from the week before (Oct 12–18).
  • Hyperliquid's main perps market recorded 20,520,803 trades this week, down 4,173,532 trades from the week before (Oct 12–18).
  • Hyperliquid's main perps market had $3.2 billion of FOMO volume this week, 9.9% of taker volume in the hours we counted FOMO (6 hours left out, see Coverage); the FOMO share fell from 10.8% the week before to 9.9% this week. How We Count.
  • Busiest hour: Tue Oct 20, the 14:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EDT). In the busiest hour, Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume was $1,242.7 million, FOMO share was 39.5%, and 21,971 wallets traded.
  • Quietest hour: Sat Oct 24, the 05:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EDT) — $46.8 million, with 5.4% FOMO share and 4,015 wallets.
  • Coverage: 168 of 168 hourly records were recorded; 1 hour was left out of every figure because we didn't fully record it (a short or failed save). 6 more hours were left out of the FOMO figures.

The Week Vs The Week Before

Each pair has its own scale, starting at zero.

Values plotted:

  • Taker volume: the week before (Oct 12–18) $40.41B; this week (Oct 19–25) $33.71B; change −16.6%.
  • Trades: the week before (Oct 12–18) 24,694,335; this week (Oct 19–25) 20,520,803; change −4,173,532.
  • FOMO share: the week before (Oct 12–18) 10.8%; this week (Oct 19–25) 9.9%; change −0.9 points.
Dotted bars: the week before (Oct 12–18). Solid bars: this week (Oct 19–25). The grey tags show the change; FOMO share changes in percentage points.

What Stood Out

Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market fell by $6.7 billion (16.6%) this week, trades fell by 4,173,532, and the FOMO share eased from 10.8% the week before to 9.9% this week. One change in the other direction: buyer share of taker volume (by dollars) on Hyperliquid's main perps market rose from 48.1% the week before to 49.2% this week.

Hours

Tuesday's Hyperliquid main perps market activity this week rose to a sharp spike in the 14:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EDT); it was the week's busiest hour at $1,242.7 million in taker volume. Saturday's activity on Hyperliquid's main perps market was quietest in the 05:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EDT), at $46.8 million in taker volume. It picked up sharply later that day.

The Busiest Hour's Day Vs The Quietest Hour's Day

Taker volume per UTC hour. The scale starts at zero.

Tue Oct 20 · busiest hour 14:00 UTC · $1,242.7MSat Oct 24 · quietest hour 05:00 UTC · $46.8M

$M per hour · UTC

Busiest hour's day, Tue Oct 20 (UTC), taker volume per hour:

  • 00:00 $206.6M
  • 01:00 $236.3M
  • 02:00 $123.5M
  • 03:00 $117.2M
  • 04:00 $106.6M
  • 05:00 $99.7M
  • 06:00 $101.8M
  • 07:00 $120.2M
  • 08:00 $200.7M
  • 09:00 $104.3M
  • 10:00 $98.5M
  • 11:00 $120.4M
  • 12:00 $194.6M
  • 13:00 $326.5M
  • 14:00 $1,242.7M
  • 15:00 $796.1M
  • 16:00 $305.8M
  • 17:00 $200.3M
  • 18:00 $139.2M
  • 19:00 $144.1M
  • 20:00 $154.0M
  • 21:00 $198.1M
  • 22:00 $163.0M
  • 23:00 $155.6M

Quietest hour's day, Sat Oct 24 (UTC), taker volume per hour:

  • 00:00 $266.3M
  • 01:00 $114.5M
  • 02:00 $57.2M
  • 03:00 $63.4M
  • 04:00 $69.2M
  • 05:00 $46.8M
  • 06:00 $59.4M
  • 07:00 $81.0M
  • 08:00 $178.0M
  • 09:00 $171.9M
  • 10:00 $98.4M
  • 11:00 $65.7M
  • 12:00 $94.1M
  • 13:00 $69.1M
  • 14:00 $828.1M
  • 15:00 $1,044.2M
  • 16:00 $428.3M
  • 17:00 $140.1M
  • 18:00 $262.0M
  • 19:00 $111.3M
  • 20:00 $102.2M
  • 21:00 $152.6M
  • 22:00 $75.1M
  • 23:00 $174.7M
Taker volume per UTC hour. Both days were fully recorded, so all 24 hours are drawn.

Coins

ZEC had $681.3 million of FOMO volume this week, more than any other coin in our top-coins table. ETH had $489.5 million of FOMO volume this week and BTC had $397.2 million of FOMO volume this week. ZEC taker volume this week was $2.52 billion, about a sixth of BTC taker volume this week ($16.01 billion); FOMO describes what trades did, not why.

Top 10 Coins By Taker Volume, With Their FOMO Volume

Bars = FOMO volume. Coins in taker-volume order, largest first.

FOMO volume by coin, in taker-volume order:

  • 1. BTC: $397.2M of FOMO volume
  • 2. ETH: $489.5M of FOMO volume
  • 3. ZEC: $681.3M of FOMO volume
  • 4. HYPE: $266.4M of FOMO volume
  • 5. NEAR: $337.1M of FOMO volume
  • 6. SOL: $77.7M of FOMO volume
  • 7. PUMP: $170.1M of FOMO volume
  • 8. XRP: $25.2M of FOMO volume
  • 9. WLD: $123.7M of FOMO volume
  • 10. XMR: $66.5M of FOMO volume
Taker volume counts 167 of 168 hours. FOMO volume counts only the hours where each coin's FOMO was fully measured.

How We Count

What we measured: Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume, trades, hourly busy and quiet periods, wallet counts, and FOMO share of taker volume for Mon Oct 19–Sun Oct 25, 2026. Method and coverage: How We Count.

Every Hour Of The Week, And Which Ones Count

Each donut counts the week's 168 hours by kind. The numbered list gives when each gap happened.

  1. Tue Oct 20, 23:00–Wed Oct 21, 01:00 UTC (2 hours) · FOMO not counted
  2. Sun Oct 25, 09:00–10:00 UTC (1 hour) · left out of every figure (measured short or failed to save)
  3. Sun Oct 25, 20:00–24:00 UTC (4 hours) · FOMO not counted

Hours counted:

  • In every figure: 167 of 168 hours counted, 1 left out.
  • In the FOMO figures: 161 of 168 hours counted, 1 left out, 6 with FOMO not counted.
Hatched means left out, never zero. In every figure: 1 hour left out (Sun Oct 25, 09:00 UTC). In the FOMO figures: 6 more hours left out.