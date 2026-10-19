About This Desk

Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.

▲ Rise 1%+ → taker buys countA buy after the price rose 1% or more in the prior 30 minutes. ▼ Fall 1%+ → taker sells countA sell after the price fell 1% or more in the prior 30 minutes.

Illustration of the rule, not real prices. It describes order flow, not motives. 168 of 168 hours recorded · Hours left out: 1 (Sun Oct 25, 09:00 UTC) · Hours left out of FOMO volume: 6 more. The hourly medians are each UTC hour's median over the days it was counted, rounded down. No predictions, no advice.

See How We Count