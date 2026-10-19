Last Week On Hyperliquid (Oct 19–25)
What Hyperliquid's main perps market did from Oct 19 to 25: taker volume, trades, the busiest and quietest hours, FOMO volume and the top coins, counted by our own collector.
Last Week On Hyperliquid
Mon Oct 19 – Sun Oct 25, 2026 (UTC days)
About This Desk
Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.
Illustration of the rule, not real prices. It describes order flow, not motives. 168 of 168 hours recorded · Hours left out: 1 (Sun Oct 25, 09:00 UTC) · Hours left out of FOMO volume: 6 more. The hourly medians are each UTC hour's median over the days it was counted, rounded down. No predictions, no advice.
Taker volume
Trades
FOMO share
Buyers
Busiest hour
Top 5 FOMO hours · of 161 · UTC
- 1Tue 20 · 14:00$490.4M39.5%
- 2Sat 24 · 15:00$255.0M24.4%
- 3Tue 20 · 15:00$175.6M22.0%
- 4Fri 23 · 22:00$170.7M30.5%
- 5Sat 24 · 14:00$143.2M17.2%
Quietest hour
Top coin
Hottest of top 10
Coverage
Top median hr
FOMO rule
vs prior week
Weekly, we count Hyperliquid's main perps market (futures with no expiry date), Monday 00:00 UTC to the next Monday. Our collector records public trades only; we never show individual wallets. We report taker volume (orders filled straight away), trade count, busy and quiet hours, and FOMO volume (taker volume in the direction of a 1%+ move over the prior 30 minutes). Hours below 99% coverage or under 20 active wallets are excluded; we say how many.
TechMalak Data Desk
Produced with AI from our Hyperliquid collector; checked by our team.
At A Glance
- Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market (orders that traded at once against an order already waiting) was $33.71 billion this week, down $6.7 billion and down 16.6% from the week before (Oct 12–18).
- Hyperliquid's main perps market recorded 20,520,803 trades this week, down 4,173,532 trades from the week before (Oct 12–18).
- Hyperliquid's main perps market had $3.2 billion of FOMO volume this week, 9.9% of taker volume in the hours we counted FOMO (6 hours left out, see Coverage); the FOMO share fell from 10.8% the week before to 9.9% this week. How We Count.
- Busiest hour: Tue Oct 20, the 14:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EDT). In the busiest hour, Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume was $1,242.7 million, FOMO share was 39.5%, and 21,971 wallets traded.
- Quietest hour: Sat Oct 24, the 05:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EDT) — $46.8 million, with 5.4% FOMO share and 4,015 wallets.
- Coverage: 168 of 168 hourly records were recorded; 1 hour was left out of every figure because we didn't fully record it (a short or failed save). 6 more hours were left out of the FOMO figures.
What Stood Out
Taker volume on Hyperliquid's main perps market fell by $6.7 billion (16.6%) this week, trades fell by 4,173,532, and the FOMO share eased from 10.8% the week before to 9.9% this week. One change in the other direction: buyer share of taker volume (by dollars) on Hyperliquid's main perps market rose from 48.1% the week before to 49.2% this week.
Hours
Tuesday's Hyperliquid main perps market activity this week rose to a sharp spike in the 14:00 UTC hour (10–11 AM EDT); it was the week's busiest hour at $1,242.7 million in taker volume. Saturday's activity on Hyperliquid's main perps market was quietest in the 05:00 UTC hour (1–2 AM EDT), at $46.8 million in taker volume. It picked up sharply later that day.
Coins
ZEC had $681.3 million of FOMO volume this week, more than any other coin in our top-coins table. ETH had $489.5 million of FOMO volume this week and BTC had $397.2 million of FOMO volume this week. ZEC taker volume this week was $2.52 billion, about a sixth of BTC taker volume this week ($16.01 billion); FOMO describes what trades did, not why.
How We Count
What we measured: Hyperliquid's main perps market taker volume, trades, hourly busy and quiet periods, wallet counts, and FOMO share of taker volume for Mon Oct 19–Sun Oct 25, 2026. Method and coverage: How We Count.