Are XRP And XLM Linked?

Okay, let’s talk about XRP and XLM and whether or not they are linked. First of all, it’s important to note that XRP and XLM are both cryptocurrencies, but they have some key differences.

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple payment protocol and it’s primarily used to facilitate cross-border payments between financial institutions.

XLM, on the other hand, is the native cryptocurrency of the Stellar network and it’s used to facilitate cross-border payments between individuals.

Now, when it comes to the question of whether or not XRP and XLM are linked, it really depends on how you define “linked.”

They both serve similar purposes and they both have cross-border payment functionality, but they are built on different blockchain networks and they have different governance structures.

The Creation Of XRP And XLM

XRP

One possible way that XRP and XLM could be considered “linked” is through their association with Ripple Labs.

Ripple Labs is the company behind the development of the Ripple payment protocol and the XRP cryptocurrency. Later the company rebranded as Ripple.

The company was founded in 2012 by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. The company’s goal was to create a digital asset and payment protocol that would allow for fast, low-cost cross-border transactions.

XLM

On the other hand, XLM, also known as Stellar, was also created by Jed McCaleb in 2014.

Jed McCaleb is also one of the co-founders of Ripple. He was also one of the co-founders of Mt. Gox, the first bitcoin exchange.

However, he left the company in 2011 to start Ripple. In 2014 he created the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that would oversee the development and growth of the Stellar network.

It is important to note that both XRP and XLM are decentralized digital assets that are designed for fast and low-cost cross-border transactions.

Although both projects share similar goals and use cases, they have different technical features, governance models, and communities.

However, it’s important to note that the Stellar network and the Stellar Development Foundation, which manages the network, are now independent of Ripple Labs.

And since the development and management of the two networks are now independent, it’s hard to say that they are directly linked, but from an outsider’s point of view they are not.

So, in short, while there are some connections between XRP and XLM, they are ultimately two distinct projects with their own unique features and functionality. And as always, it’s important to do your own research and due diligence before investing in any cryptocurrency, and watch out for some scam crypto projects, as there are a lot of them in the market.