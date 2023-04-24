US Crackdown On Crypto: How Gemini Foundation And Others Are Finding A New Home

It seems like every day, there’s a new headline about regulatory pressure and legal battles. Well, today, we’re going to chat about how this situation is pushing companies like Gemini away from the US and toward new opportunities on the international stage.

Introducing Gemini Foundation: A Bold Move by the Winklevoss Twins

In response to the increasingly hostile environment for crypto firms in the US, Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, recently announced the launch of an international derivative trading platform called Gemini Foundation.

This non-US derivatives exchange will allow customers to trade spot and derivative products with a somewhat risky nature, starting with a Bitcoin perpetual contract denominated in Gemini’s stablecoin, GUSD.

The move to create an offshore exchange demonstrates the Winklevoss twins’ determination to keep their business thriving in the face of regulatory challenges back home.

And they’re not the only ones looking overseas for opportunities…

1/ Introducing Gemini Foundation – a non-US crypto derivatives platform.



Coming soon…https://t.co/HtFHHfAP8d — Gemini (@Gemini) April 21, 2023

Coinbase And Others: Seeking Greener Pastures Abroad

Gemini isn’t the only crypto exchange plotting an international expansion. Rival exchange Coinbase is also reportedly planning to launch a new platform overseas as part of an aggressive expansion outside the United States. However, the specifics of Coinbase’s overseas operations and location remain unknown at this time.

This trend of US-based crypto firms looking to set up shop abroad underscores the impact of the US crackdown on the industry. With regulators tightening their grip, companies like Gemini and Coinbase are left with little choice but to seek friendlier jurisdictions for their operations.

The Tumultuous Landscape: Regulatory Pressure And Legal Battles

The US crackdown on crypto firms has been a hot topic lately, with regulators zeroing in on the industry following some high-profile incidents, such as the downfall of FTX. Crypto-friendly banks like Silvergate and Signature Bank have also faced financial troubles and bankruptcy.

Gemini itself is currently being sued by investors over the sale of its interest-bearing crypto products. The complaint alleges that Gemini’s Earn program did not register its high-yield products as securities in accordance with US securities law.

Despite these challenges, Gemini has reached an agreement with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), for a viable restructuring plan. The agreement will see DCG exchange its outstanding $1.1 billion note due in 2023 for convertible preferred stock.

Adapt And Thrive In The World Of Crypto

The ongoing crackdown on crypto firms in the US is undoubtedly creating challenges for companies like Gemini and Coinbase. However, their moves to establish international platforms demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of the crypto industry in the face of adversity.

As crypto enthusiasts, it’s essential for us to stay informed and support these companies as they navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape. Let’s keep our eyes on the horizon and continue to celebrate the innovation and growth of the crypto world, no matter where it takes us.