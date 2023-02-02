Solana For Dummies: A Quick Look

So Solana is a blockchain platform that’s been a popular blockchain in the crypto world. It’s designed to be fast, efficient, and scalable, which means that it can handle a lot of transactions all at once, and it can do it quickly.

The brains behind Solana saw that the crypto space was lacking a platform that could keep up with the growing demand, and they set out to create a solution.

At its core, Solana is a decentralized platform that allows developers to build decentralized apps (dApps) and tokens that can be used for all sorts of things. It’s kind of like building on a digital playground where everything is fair and secure. This is all possible because of the underlying blockchain technology that Solana uses.

Blockchains are essentially digital ledgers that keep a record of every transaction that takes place on the network. This ledger is maintained by nodes all around the world, which means that there’s no single point of failure. And because the ledger is decentralized, it’s incredibly difficult to hack or manipulate.

So what does Solana do differently? Well, for starters, it’s super fast. Like, seriously fast. We’re talking about handling tens of thousands of transactions per second fast.

This speed means that developers can build more complex dApps and projects, and users can interact with these dApps without any lag or delays.

Another thing that sets Solana apart is its low fees.

When you make a transaction on most other blockchain platforms, you have to pay a fee to have your transaction processed. But on Solana, the fees are incredibly low, which makes it accessible to everyone.

Can Solana Recover From The FTX Collapse?

Alright, let’s dive into the recent buzz in the crypto world about Solana and FTX. The downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has made world headlines and put a black eye on the world of crypto. But here’s the thing – despite all the drama surrounding FTX, Solana has been thriving, attracting users and developers left and right.

An article from CoinDesk stated some interesting points.

Austin Federa, the head of strategy and communications at the Solana Foundation, shared some interesting insights about the current state of the Solana network. According to Federa, the network has seen a surge in on-chain activity, even amidst the FTX fallout.

What we’re seeing here is some real staying power,

Federa continues.

Both users and developers are continuing to build on the Solana network, and that’s a testament to its strength.

FTX Contagion

Now, if you’ve been following the crypto world closely, you might remember that FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research were once big supporters of Solana.

Just six months after the platform went live with a test network, FTX and Alameda purchased more than $58 million worth of SOL tokens from the Solana Foundation and Solana Labs.

While that initial attention from FTX was certainly helpful for Solana, it may have also contributed to some of the current turmoil, after the exchange became insolvent.

Some Solana-based DeFi projects have been leaving the ecosystem, and Federa admits that it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

But here’s the thing – despite all the ups and downs, developers are continuing to flock to the Solana network.

Federa pointed to NFT project Bonk (BONK) as a recent example. The project did an “airdrop” that sent a large portion of its tokens to Solana users, and the result was a 20% increase in the price of SOL.

“You’re not really seeing any projects migrate off of Solana that need the performance and power of the network,” Federa said. “There’s a lot of stuff that you can only build on Solana, and those developers are continuing to build here.”

Despite the FTX fallout, Solana is still going strong and attracting a steady stream of users and developers. And who knows – with its high performance and unique capabilities, it could very well stay strong for the next bull run