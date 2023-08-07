OKX Sponsors TOKEN2049: A Grand Convergence of Crypto, Web3, and Sports Stars

OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges and pioneers in Web3 technology, has announced its title sponsorship for TOKEN2049, Asia's foremost Web3 and crypto conference. The event, scheduled to take place in Singapore on September 13-14, marks a significant moment in the crypto industry, uniting thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts.

OKX Leadership and Star Ambassadors Take the Stage

OKX President Hong Fang, Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, and Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai are set to speak at TOKEN2049, sharing their insights into the evolving crypto landscape.

Joining them for a ‘fireside chat’ will be two prominent OKX Ambassadors, Daniel Ricciardo, the well-known Formula One driver for Scuderia AlphaTauri, and Scotty James, the Olympic snowboarder. This fusion of crypto expertise and sports fame promises an engaging dialogue on the first day of the conference.

Hong Fang voiced her enthusiasm, stating that TOKEN2049 Singapore offers an "excellent opportunity for the industry to come together and advocate for making crypto ever more accessible." She emphasized the importance of moving "from trust-based systems to trustless ones" and how this conference will shape further adoption in Asia.

Rafique expressed excitement for the second year of combining TOKEN2049 with the Singapore Grand Prix, hinting at a surprise during the fireside chat, while Lai focused on Singapore as the ideal location for bringing together Web3 innovators.

TOKEN2049: A Landmark Event For Crypto And Web3

With over 10,000 attendees expected, TOKEN2049 is set to be the largest event of its kind this year. The conference's alignment with OKX, known for its commitment to transparency, security, and compliance, underscores the growing maturity of the crypto and Web3 sectors.

About OKX: A Global Leader In Crypto and Web3

OKX stands as a global crypto exchange and a vital part of the Web3 ecosystem. With more than 50 million global users, it's renowned for offering a fast and reliable trading app.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX is innovatively bridging the world of sports and crypto. Its latest offering, the OKX Wallet, aims to help users explore NFTs, the metaverse, GameFi, and DeFi tokens.

OKX's commitment to the Tribeca Festival and its monthly publication of Proof of Reserves reflect the company's dedication to connecting creators to Web3 and maintaining the highest standards of transparency and security.

The upcoming TOKEN2049 event, backed by OKX's sponsorship and participation, highlights the continued expansion and collaboration within the crypto and Web3 space. It’s not just a conference; it's a celebration of innovation, technology, and the bright future ahead in the decentralized world.