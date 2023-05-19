Crypto News Roundup The Week In Review

If you are a crypto enthusiast, investor, or trader, you know how fast-paced and dynamic this industry can be. Every week, there are new developments, challenges, and opportunities that can affect the market and your portfolio. That's why it is important to stay updated on the latest crypto news and trends.

Let's summarize some of the biggest crypto headlines for this week and what they mean for you. Whether you are interested in regulation, innovation, or market movements, we have you covered.

Crypto Trading Firms’ Shocking Moves After Crackdowns

One of the main stories that caught our attention this week was the report by Bloomberg that crypto trading is facing a backlash from regulators, banks, and market conditions. According to the article, some of the major trading firms that provide liquidity and infrastructure for the crypto market are scaling back or relocating to more crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

The article cites several examples of trading firms that have been affected by the recent crackdowns and challenges in the crypto space.

For instance, B2C2, one of the largest market makers in crypto, has shut down its U.S. operations and moved some of its staff to London.

Cumberland, the crypto arm of DRW Holdings LLC, has reduced its headcount by 15%.

And Bitfinex, the second-largest crypto exchange by volume, has been struggling with banking issues and legal battles.

The article suggests that crypto trading is becoming more marginalized and risky after flirting with mainstream acceptance. It also warns that this could have negative consequences for the liquidity, stability, and innovation of the crypto market.

The One Thing You Need To Know Before Investing In Crypto

Another story that sparked some debate this week was the suggestion by some UK MPs that crypto trading should be classified as gambling rather than a financial service. The MPs argued that crypto trading is too volatile, speculative, and unregulated to be considered a legitimate form of investment.

However, this view was challenged by some experts and industry representatives who claimed that crypto trading is nothing like gambling.

They pointed out that crypto trading requires education, research, and analysis, and that it offers many benefits such as diversification, innovation, and financial inclusion.

They also called for more regulation and guidance from the government to protect consumers and foster growth in the crypto sector. They said that the UK has an opportunity to be at the forefront of crypto policy and that failing to grasp this opportunity could prove to be the true gamble.

What You Need To Know Before You Trust Ledger With Your Crypto Wallet Keys

Exciting update, Ledger has a new product, Ledger Recover, that’s launching soon: https://t.co/nT1VHnnSYz



🧵Here’s what Ledger Recover is and what it isn’t, explained by @P3b7_ & in the thread below. pic.twitter.com/RW1w07H6pK — Ledger (@Ledger) May 16, 2023

The last story we want to highlight this week is about Ledger, one of the biggest crypto wallet providers in the world, and a product that's promoted on this website.

Ledger has launched a new feature called Ledger Recover, which allows users to recover their private keys if they lose them. However, this feature also gives Ledger access to some of their keys.

According to Ledger's website, Ledger Recover is a subscription service that lets users store a part of their recovery phrase on Ledger's secure servers. This way, if they lose their device or forget their passphrase, they can still access their funds by verifying their identity with Ledger.

However, some users have expressed concerns about this feature, saying that it compromises their security and privacy. They argue that giving Ledger access to their keys means trusting them with their funds and exposing them to potential hacks or thefts. They also question why Ledger would need such a feature when there are other ways to backup and restore their keys.

Ledger has defended its feature by saying that it is optional and that it only stores a part of the recovery phrase. It also claims that it uses encryption and verification methods to ensure the safety and confidentiality of its users' data.