We are getting close to the 2020 holiday season which means that a new generation of both PlayStation and Xbox consoles is almost upon us. Both companies have been boasting new hardware technology and stunning next-gen visuals. Recently they have released video presentations for their upcoming products. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X each have something unique to offer, which one of them will turn out to be the superior console? Let’s find out.

Xbox Series X Presentation

A couple of months back, Microsoft had launched their video presentation which was going to showcase all the new Xbox Series X features as well as the upcoming next-generation game titles for it.

The video started with revealing some gameplay footage of the upcoming Halo Infinite game.

As we all know, Halo has been one of Xbox‘s flagship titles for quite some time now, so many were very excited to see a new installment of Halo which is supposed to provide a truly next-gen gaming experience.

Sadly, things did not go as planned. Many fans were disappointed at the poor visual quality of the game and while the gameplay was shown itself was not bad, it didn’t look like groundbreaking new-gen stuff either.

This led to a lot of backlash from the community.

Let’s remember that Halo Infinite was originally supposed to be released with multiplayer functionality and be available on launch date of the new console, but that later changed and the multiplayer was delayed.

After the poor reception of the community, the whole game was delayed a couple of days after the presentation.

Alongside Halo Infinite, the hour-long presentation showed off a new Forza game and State of Decay 3 with both of them looking beautiful, however, with the latter having too many problems in previous installments, it would be wise to be cautious about it.

Aside from these titles, the presentation featured many more trailers for titles such as Tell Me Why, which is a choice-based story game, As Dusk Falls which is just a comic book that the player can interact with, Grounded, a survival game, and Everwild by Rare.

None of these titles featured the new generation look, and all of them are strange choices for Xbox to showcase considering their simple look and gameplay. All these things made the Xbox Series X presentation feel very underwhelming and not impressive at all.

However, if there is one thing where Microsoft seems to have the upper hand, it’s their very consumer-friendly approach. Alongside the new generation of consoles, they will be officially launching an Xbox game pass which is in essence a monthly subscription that will allow players to play most if not all of the Xbox titles on PC. This, however, will not work in favor of Xbox when it comes to console sales.

PS5 Presentation

On September first, PlayStation uploaded a video titled “PlayStation 5 Breathtaking Immersion”. Although relatively short, this thirty-second trailer showcased some gameplay footage of some of the upcoming PlayStation 5 titles.

Among the games shown were Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Demon’s as well as the Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Needless to say, all of the video game footage looked great, but what made this presentation so much more impactful is the fact that most of the mentioned video games will be fully available as soon as the new console launches, so those who wish to experience the next-gen gaming experience will be able to do so right away.

The PlayStation 5 video also featured additional features of the upcoming console such as the haptic feedback for the new DualSense Controllers, adaptive triggers as well as the new 3D audio.

While not every single one of the games presented will be available right away, even just being able to play a couple of them at launch date currently beats what Xbox has to offer. This combined with the upcoming PlayStation exclusive game releases is a very good reason why to be purchasing a PlayStation 5 instead of an Xbox Series X.

Conclusion

In conclusion, which one will be the better console boils down to things such as the price, the new controller, and of course games that will be available on the system.

Since Microsoft went with the policy of “don’t fix it if it isn’t broken” and will be using the same controller like the Xbox One, this category goes to Sony.

The price of both consoles is still a bit up in the air, and while we can’t say for certain, both of them will likely cost somewhere around the $500 price point.

Last but not least, PlayStation 5 appears to have a larger library of games that will be available immediately on the launch date. All of these things combined make the PlayStation a better value console out of the two as it stands currently.