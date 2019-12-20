Sponsored

The unfortunate reality for many laptop owners is the need to replace the laptop entirely after a minimal amount of time. It can often appear that you need a new laptop after only 2-3 years of regular everyday use. While this is frustrating, it can also become incredibly expensive in the long term. Spending around $1,000 every couple of years can grow far less cost-efficient than spending $1,500-$2,000 every 5 years. That is just one of the reasons why gaming laptops have become so widely popular among even non-gamers. The keyword here is longevity.

There are several reasons why a gaming laptop, on average, will have a longer lifespan than a traditional laptop. Let’s take the time to explore a few of them so that you can have the knowledge necessary to get a laptop that will last you for years.

Modern Software Requires More Advanced Hardware

The primary reason for notebooks becoming less popular than gaming laptops is the inability to accomplish tasks as quickly or efficiently as they once could. There are many reasons for this, but in many cases, it can simply boil down to software and technology outpacing the laptop’s hardware.

On average, a median-priced machine will have a lifespan of roughly 2-3 years before it becomes difficult for the computer to keep up with modern technological and software requirements.

Not to mention, within that time, it is typical for software and hard drives to become bloated with malware and increasing demands for space.

Just a few years ago, a photo may have only taken up a few kilobytes of space on your hard drive. Now HD photos can take 2-5 megabytes or more of space. This is thousands of times more space necessary to save the same number of photos.

As software becomes more advanced, the hardware needed to run that software must keep up.

Many traditional laptops are not built with this in consideration. Gaming laptops are designed with future tech in mind and often come with hardware that is more powerful than currently necessary to keep up with software evolution. A median gaming laptop can have a lifespan of 5-7 years before it becomes potentially ‘obsolete.’ This is significantly more than the 2-3 years of a traditional laptop.

Advanced Hardware Is Built Better

Gaming laptops are designed to undergo intense workloads. The sheer processing and graphical capabilities of high-end gaming require lots of power.

However, even if you aren’t a gamer, this translates into a longer over-all laptop lifespan. There are a few reasons why this is the case.

Most traditional laptops will come with the processor and graphics card bundled into one piece of hardware, otherwise known as ‘integrated graphics.’ Integrated graphics cards are not only significantly less potent than a dedicated graphics and processor duo, they also do not last as long. The simple reason for this is their limitations in both processing and graphical capabilities.

The old phrase ‘jack of all trades, but master of none’ applies here. When you ask one piece of hardware to do the job of two, it will not be able to perform either task as well. The ‘attention’ is split between two jobs, and thus both jobs suffer in performance.

Because of this, the hardware of gaming laptops tends to have more longevity. They come with dedicated processing and graphics units that are specialized for their one singular job and thus have better performance and longer life spans. This is just one example.

Other examples include the keyboard and chassis of gaming laptops. Because they are designed for prolonged use, and longer active sessions than a traditional laptop, they are designed to be more durable and ergonomic. You will notice the keyboards, especially on gaming laptops, are of higher quality, simply because they are intended to be. Also, the chassis hinge designs are almost ubiquitously more durable than traditional laptops.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the longevity of a laptop, whether traditional or gaming, will ultimately depend on your usage. Heavy usage is always going to impact the lifespan of a computer no matter what. Because of this, you are likely to yield better results from a computer that is designed for heavy usage, and with future software demands in mind. That is why put, gaming laptops have a longer lifespan. So, if you are in the market for a more long-term solution to your laptop needs, consider a gaming laptop. Even if you aren’t a gamer. Gaming laptops are built to last for years.