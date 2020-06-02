Sponsored

Do you have a long-running blog you earn some money from?

Or do you perhaps plan to start your own blog this year now that COVID-19 restrictions have you spending more time at home?

Whether you’re new to the personal blogging world or a more established user, you should take the right steps to keep cybercriminals from causing havoc with your site.

Hackers are more prevalent than ever before thanks to the global pandemic, so it’s wise that you stay vigilant.

To protect all the hard work you have already or plan to put into your blog, follow these simple yet effective steps.

Install Security Software And Use Firewalls

Among the best things you can do to keep your blog safe from hackers, is to install security software on your computer(s).

Choose a quality product that gives you a secure network and protection from different types of threats such as ransomware, spyware, spam, viruses, and malware.

Plus, take advantage of the firewall already installed on your computer.

Most computer manufacturers load their hardware with additional security software, so you shouldn’t have to buy one.

However, do double-check the settings to ensure the firewall on your computer is activated and doing its job correctly.

Firewalls are handy because they act as an extra layer of protection against cybercriminals, especially those trying to use an internet connection to get into your networks.

Choose Secure Passwords

As you’d imagine, passwords are also essential.

Protect all the devices you access your blog from, as well as your modem and the blog login itself with hard-to-crack codes that hackers won’t guess from looking at your online information.

For example, avoid using passwords that have anything to do with your email address, birthday, your child or pet’s name, your favorite book, movie, song, or colors, etc.

Secure codes feature a mixture of symbols, upper- and lower-case letters, and numbers.

They should also be eight characters or more in length for better protection.

Furthermore, it’s wise to change your passwords from time-to-time to decrease the chances of getting hacked.

Update Software

Something many people don’t realize is that anytime we run old editions of software, whether security programs, operating systems, browsers, blog platforms, apps, plugins, and the like, we’re leaving ourselves more vulnerable to an attack.

Product developers update their software when they patch security gaps that open up over time that could be exploited by cybercriminals.

Install the latest versions of programs whenever they become available.

Pay attention to the popups that arrive on your screen, telling you there’s a new edition to download.

Consider setting software to update automatically, so you don’t have to remember to do this task manually.

Supervise Children

Another tip to keep hackers at bay is to be careful who uses your devices.

In particular, it’s wise to have your children use a different computer where possible or, if they must use the same one you blog on, supervise their usage.

Children often unwittingly let hackers in because they download fraudulent virus-ridden programs, click on dodgy links, open emails or attachments you’d know not to, or otherwise give cybercriminals an “in.”

If you take steps to minimize risks from this angle, you should have a much safer blog.

Use Secure Services

Also, choose the right online services and use them with care.

When you write a blog, you’ll generally pick a blogging platform to host all your content, such as WordPress or Squarespace, amongst many others, as well as a web host to make your website accessible online.

When you select these products, don’t just go for the cheapest options.

Instead, investigate how secure those on your shortlist are.

Don’t give hackers the chance to break into your blog from a third-party provider.

Back-Up Your Blog

One other step you should take is backing up blog content often.

It’s best to do this daily, or at least anytime you add or edit content.

By taking this precaution, you’ll ensure that if a cybercriminal ever locks you out of your blog, steals your content, wipes it, or otherwise causes harm, you’ll have the information safely backed up elsewhere.

If so, you can re-upload it and you won’t have to pay a ransom, write everything from scratch again, or waste time or money trying to get your lost data salvaged by an IT professional.

Blogging is a popular method of generating income, especially if you target the right niche with quality content.

Don’t put in a huge amount of work, then, to end up having your blog compromised by faceless, nameless hackers.

Take the right steps in securing your blog.