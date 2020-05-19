A leaked image of what might be the Galaxy Note 20 triple rear camera is making its rounds on the internet.

You know how these things go, we might be looking at a hoax of an image, but since it’s coming from a reliable source, this could be what we might see later in 2020.

A day ago Ice Universe put up what looks like a rough draft of the Galaxy Note 20’s rear housing.

I don’t mind this at all, it looks better than what’s currently on the iPhone 11, and it follows a similar format of the current Galaxy Note 10 and S20 variants.

Similar to the Galaxy S20, we’ve got rounded edges which will make holding this phone feel more comfortable.

It’s almost a given the next Note will borrow a lot from the Galaxy S20 lineup from a design standpoint.

Again, Ice says this is a rough draft, so things could change before the actual launch of the handset, you should take this with a grain of salt.

What To Expect

You know Samsung won’t skimp out on the features with the Note.

At least they won’t with the Plus variant, it’ll have all the bells and whistles.

Right now some of the most noteworthy specs we’re expecting to see are:

Under-display fingerprint scanner

6.87-inch 3096 X 144 pixel (497 ppi), 19.3:9 display (Note 20+)

6.42-inch 2345 X 1084 pixel (404 ppi), 19.5:9 display

120Hz refresh rate on the larger Note 20+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

12GB of RAM

108MP camera sensor (Note 20+ 5G)

4500mAh battery Note 20+

S-pen

For me, the icing on the cake is that 120Hz refresh rate. This will be a variable refresh rate from 60Hz-120Hz in order to save battery.

If you’ve never experienced 120Hz on the Galaxy S20+, then you need to. Even at 1080p, the screen on our S20+ is absolutely amazing.

Let’s just say, it’s hard to go back to anything less.

The fact that Samsung will allow 120Hz at QHD, will be amazing, to say the least.