The highly anticipated new Galaxy Note Isn’t going to be called The Note 11 but the Note 20.

We speculate that this name change is to mark the beginning of a next-generation phone as well as it’s the new decade release date of late 2020.

Another evidence of this is the newly released Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

That being said, here are a few things you need to know about in regards to the upcoming Galaxy Note 20.

Numbering And Pricing

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (or as it may go by its official new name, The Galaxy Note 20) is the next-generation flagship phone from Samsung that features an s-pen, which is a stylus that will ease the workload of business owners.

The expected release date of this flagship phone is August 2020, based on previously released phones in the series, and we expect it to cost around $949 / £869 / AU$1,499.

The previous phones within this lineup came out from August up to September at the most in past years, and as such, we expect a similar release date this year as-well.

The Note 10 cost $949 / £869 / AU$1,499 on release, which means that this is the price point and market Samsung is targeting with this specific lineup of phones, and we do not expect this will change much anytime soon.

The Rise of 5G Technology

The next big technological boom of 2020 is 5G technology, and we continuously see new phones featuring 5G capabilities and expect that The Galaxy Note 20 will receive this treatment as-well.

Most new Android phones that have come out in 2020 featuring 5G have been accompanied by the Snapdragon 865 (or the Exynos 990 Samsung built processor) which has the speed and power to handle most workloads while featuring 8 to 12 gigabytes of ram, so we expect the same chipset within the Note 20 as-well.

We are expecting two sizes, a regular Galaxy Note 20 and a Plus model, with a 120HZ refresh rate with the base model coming with 128 GB of storage.

Battery Life

We have also heard rumors of the phone featuring a 4.000 mAh battery, which has become the norm for phones of this size as well as an all curved screen similar to the Huawei P40 Pro.

Samsung pioneered and has established itself as a company who likes to curve the screens on their phones.

Future Of The Note Lineup

We saw the release of the Note 10 Lite, which gives us some insight into the future of the Note 20, as we may see a Note 20 Lite version in the future that will offer s-pen capabilities to people on a budget.

It might be Samsung’s way of getting price-conscious consumers into their ecosystem at a lower budget.

The future of Samsung products seems bright, and the Galaxy S20, S20 Pro and S20 Ultra have laid the foundation on which the Note 20 can build upon.

We expect it to improve upon everything we know and love about the Galaxy S20 with an improved screen to body ratio through its top and bottom curves and an improvement to overall productivity for all businessmen through the use of the s-pen capabilities it provides to its users.