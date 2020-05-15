Sponsored

2020 has been a mixed bag for us tech enthusiasts, mainly due to the current COVID-19 situation. While we did get the chance to take a peek at some of the best gadgets presented at CES 2020, Mobile World Congress was canceled, and many other significant events – the E3, COMPUTEX, and Gamescom were either postponed, rescheduled or moved exclusively online. Some exciting new devices did emerge over the last couple of months, and the much anticipated next-gen iPhones is a phone many of us are waiting to see unveiled.

As you might expect, there is very little official information available about the 2020 iPhone model(s). There are, in turn, enough rumors going around to give us a hint on what to expect.

Models, screen sizes, camera

Rumors suggest that there will be four new iPhone models presented in September: two of them will be higher-end devices, and the other two will be more affordable ones.

We can expect two 6.1” screen models, one with a 6.7” screen, and one smaller, 5.4” one – the smallest iPhone since the iPhone 8. Two of the devices (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) are expected to have high-end OLED screens and triple cameras on their backs; the other two might come with dual-lens cameras, and probably a lower-resolution display.

Design

The new iPhones are expected to come with a brand new front camera design that will allow Apple to reduce the size of the notch on the screen.

A smaller notch is a welcome feature because hardly anyone likes it, they just accept that it’s there.

Other manufacturers have found various ways to maximize screen size while keeping the front camera – pop-up cameras, cutouts, even a transparent portion of the screen.

Some sources expect the new iPhone to have a design similar to the iPhone 4, with a stainless steel frame, and the handset will be covered in glass – either stained glass or sapphire – on its front and back.

Analysts expect at least two of the new iPhones to have a new flat design, slightly thinner and taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. And they are expected to be available in several new colors, too.

Processor and RAM

The new iPhone is expected to sport Apple’s brand new A14 chip, a 5-nanometer SoC built by TSMC. The chip will be smaller, faster, and especially good at handling AR and artificial intelligence tasks. All new iPhone models are expected to have at least 4GB of RAM.

Camera

The new iPhone camera will have a feature we’ve already seen on the 2020 iPad Pro models: a LiDAR scanner that will allow it to take 3D pictures. This feature will be available on the higher-end iPhones to be released in 2020, with the lower-end models having a dual-lens camera design.

Other perks

The new iPhone models will all be 5G-capable, carrying Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem that will allow download speeds of up to 7Gbps and upload speeds of up to 3Gbps. These speeds are, of course, the maximum the chip is capable of – the real speed of the data transfer will depend exclusively on the capabilities of the network.

At least one of the new iPhones will have a brand new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, another piece of technology provided by Qualcomm, allowing the creation of an under-display fingerprint reader. A new model featuring both FaceID and TouchID is reportedly in the works, but it’s not expected to be released until 2021.

Release date and pricing

Typically, Apple presents its new iPhone models in September, followed by their launch soon after. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the processes preceding the mass production of the new models have reportedly been delayed, meaning that we can expect them to be delivered weeks later than expected. Some reports suggest that the new models will be launched in October or November – still in time for Christmas.