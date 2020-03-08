The hype machine is finally over, and the trio of Galaxy S20 devices are out in the wild. If you live here in Canada, the Galaxy S20 series became available this past Friday. It’s safe to say; these smartphones are the best Samsung has delivered, and are the devices to beat this year.

With all of those improvements with Android 10 and the latest version of OneUI, this phone is a compelling offer.

But with prices as high as they are, can your pockets handle picking up one?

Take, for example, the S20 Ultra. A super-specced over-the-top smartphone with a feature set that you’ll probably never take advantage of.

A 6.9-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz display are indeed worthy specs for any competitor to fear.

That 108-megapixel (wide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide angle) + TOF depth sensor is probably going to be overkill for most of your needs. You aren’t going to be needing 100X digital zoom for the majority of your shots. Sure it sounds great for getting a close up on distant subjects, but if image clarity is vital to you, you’ll probably skip using the feature.

But yea, it’s nice to know your phone can do, though. Just like Flossy Carter says, I’d rather have it, and not need it than need it, and not have it. I tend to agree with that statement.

With the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB/16GB of RAM, there isn’t much you can ask for in the performance department.

That 6.9-inch 120Hz display at 1080p is beautiful and all, but it’ll put some strain on that 5000mAh battery.

If Samsung ends up unlocking that refresh rate for the higher QHD resolution, you can bet the battery will take a bigger hit.

Still, if you are paying $1,849 CAD for the Ultra, you’ll want to maximize your phone features to justify the spend.

What’s the point of having a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and not being able to use it a max resolution?

Do You Really Need The Galaxy S20 Ultra?

For most of us, we don’t need really need it. While 5G is the future for telecommunications, it’s not something you need right this second. I’d personally love to see my wireless carrier improve the 4G LTE that’s already available.

If you need to be on the bleeding edge of technology, go for the Ultra. You’ll be set for the next 2-3 years.

A device that has 12GB of RAM, 6.9 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a massive 5000mAh battery, are going to serve you well for years to come.

I’d be more inclined to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. It’s got a lot of the same features as its older brother.

6.7-inch 120Hz display

5G connectivity

Snapdragon 865

4500mAh battery

In-display fingerprint

12GB of RAM

8K Video capture

12-megapixel (wide-angle)

64-megapixel (telephoto)

12-megapixel (ultra-wide)

You aren’t going to get that 100x zoom but instead settle for 30X, which is probably more practical for everyday usage.

And on top of it all, you are paying $1,579.99 CAD to start.

Still, super expensive if you ask me, but by now, most of us are used to these $1k+ phones.

If you do plan on getting one, you’ll probably be impressed with the Ultra version of this phone. It’s fast, sleek, and potent. There’s not a lot more that Samsung can do to push the limits of this form-factor, so the question you’ll have to ask yourself is if it’s worth paying for.