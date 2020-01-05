Sponsored

The internet is one of the most essential inventions developed in recent history. To deny its monumental impact is a fallacy. There are a lot of things that you can do online, both free and paid. You can easily communicate with people through any one of the various social media platforms. Looking for information is also rather easy since there are a lot of sources that you can check out. The internet is a vast place, and you can find almost anything, even the shadier stuff, with a few clicks. Read this article to know more about the dark web.

During the early stages of the World Wide Web, privacy wasn’t a significant concern. Privacy pretty-much took a back seat as we began to learn the wonders of this new tool.

Reading news articles, blog posts, sending, and receiving emails seamed harmless and straightforward, which isn’t the case today.

Despite all the warnings and news reports of data breaches, a lot of users still aren’t putting more effort into protecting their privacy. You’d be surprised at the number of people that still use 123 in their password, or “password” as the actual password. Some even, to this day, post their sensitive details such as their social security number.

Safety and Security

This naiveté results in disastrous consequences for the unsuspecting. Phishing, DDOS attacks, ransomware are all terms more of us are becoming familiar with. Hackers can enter your mobile device without you knowing about it. They can access sensitive data with little trouble at all.

Many users now know that using your real name and revealing certain personal information online can be potentially risky.

Some would even use this information in lascivious ways to defame, frame, or demand payment of.

We know that many of the popular social media platforms collect your personal information to sell it to advertisers. Platforms like Facebook use machine learning and advanced algorithms to predict user behavior and intent.

Some social media sites have been under fire because of certain privacy practices, which is prompting a new set of laws for the protection of the public.

However, this doesn’t stop all the spying. In some countries, Internet content is geo-blocked, preventing users from visiting certain websites the government deems inappropriate.

Additionally, some content in certain countries can only be viewed by the respective residents. Any resident that decides to move out of the issuing company might encounter problems when trying to access content once accessible; https://www.my-private-network.co.uk/what-is-geo-blocking/.

That’s why more users are experiencing the benefits of having a virtual private network attached to their internet service. This way, one can surf online while bypassing the geo-restrictions. Unblocking your IP can change your online address to the location of your chosen country, and you can access the content available in that region. You can also access banned sites and other internet places without any detection. Also, this effectively hides your identity because VPNs can mask your information.

However, not all VPNs are created equal. Some of them can slow down your internet speed for various reasons. It can be quite a pain to deal with, especially if you are paying for high-speed Internet access. Below are some of the common reasons why a virtual private network can slow your service down. If you already have a virtual private network, you can also do a performance analysis so that you can be sure.

Factors Affecting Speed

Chosen Location

As you may have already seen, there are a lot of VPNs that offer different locations for their services. They can use this as a marketing ploy so that they can advertise that you can have access to more locations. This means more content. However, some of these are just decoys; technically, they do have services there. They are just not functioning, or it will redirect you to the nearest location. This wouldn’t work for the purpose you desire. Learn how this all works on this page.

Your current place of service will also determine the speed. The farther you are from your chosen internet address, the slower the service will be. This is because it needs to go through a lot of locations before it can transfer back to you.

Other Users of the Service

Surprisingly, this might also be the case for your VPN. More users increase the load on systems. Remember that they use servers to store the information that you send, which is automatically deleted after a preset time. Some service providers skip this process, and any information will be gone immediately. However, the more users they support, the slower the system will be on defective hardware. There is one caveat, though: the size of their servers. They might not be able to tell this to you, but the best VPNs can handle more users based on their services.

Security

It is also a well-known fact that the more secure the system is, the slower your service might be. This is the literal truth, but there are some variants of encryption that do not compromise these two. This would depend on what you need, though. If you want to access a location-based website, then tighter security might not be required. You can opt for a lesser one for less risky sites. Read more here: https://study.com/academy/lesson/what-is-internet-security-privacy-protection-essentials.html.

Poor Management

Lastly, you need to research VPN providers before choosing their services. Some of them may even be operating a scam, and you might fall for it. Most of the free and trial services are alright if you are still trying the product out.