Remember the iPhone SE? Well, the now 3-year-old budget iPhone is finally getting its successor. Long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2020. The iPhone SE 2 is rumored to come with an iPhone 8 body and iPhone 11 internals.

iPhone SE 2 Will Be The Smallest New iPhone Apple Will Sell In 2020

The iPhone SE 2 will see a departure from the iPhone SE machined square design. It will instead have a design similar to that of the iPhone 7/ iPhone 8.

The design change also means that the iPhone SE 2 will have a larger 4.7-inch IPS LCD display instead of a 4-inch screen that is found on the original iPhone SE.

While larger than the original SE, the 4.7-inch display on the iPhone SE 2 will make it the smallest iPhone the company will sell in 2020.

iPhone SE 2 Will Replace the iPhone 8

In case you are wondering if the iPhone SE 2 will sell side-by-side the iPhone 8, the answer is no. When Apple releases the iPhone SE 2, the company will drop the iPhone 8.

And it makes sense too. The iPhone SE 2 will supposedly sell for $399. The iPhone 8 is currently priced at $450 when you buy it unlocked directly from Apple. So, it wouldn’t make sense for anyone to purchase the iPhone 8 instead of the iPhone SE 2 with upgraded internals.

iPhone 11 Specs For Fraction Of The Price

Unlike most mid-range Android phones that skimp on top of the line processor, the iPhone SE 2 will be different.

In fact, CNET reports the phone will use the same processor that is found in the iPhone 11 Pro. However, instead of 4GB of RAM, the iPhone SE 2 will have 3GB of RAM. This shouldn’t be much of an issue as iPhones have a good track record of optimizing the memory really well.

iPhone X Camera Minus The Telephoto Lens

It’s not just the processor, though. MacWorld reports that the iPhone SE 2 will use the same primary camera that is found on the iPhone X/iPhone 8.

Sure, the camera won’t be the latest nor the greatest, but it should be better than all the $400 price range phones out there (except for the Pixel 3a).

It’s still unclear whether the phone will feature a 5MP Facetime camera or the 7MP facetime camera.

Reasons To Wait For The iPhone SE 2

iPhone 11 performance for significantly less money

Compact design

Software Update for at least 3 years

Excellent Camera performance for the price

Improved Battery Performance

Reasons Not To Wait For The iPhone SE 2