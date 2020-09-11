Following the recent leaks regarding the upcoming new Xbox console, Microsoft decided to officially announce all of the missing details regarding their upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

In a recent statement on Twitter, Xbox has confirmed the existence of the long-rumored second console Xbox Series S.

This console will have all of the next-generation features the Xbox Series X has, with the only difference being somewhat worse graphical performance.

This is not surprising considering that the Xbox Series S console will be available for purchase at a price of $299 which is considerably cheaper than its $500 Xbox Series X counterpart.

Both consoles are scheduled to release on the 10th of November 2020 and those who want to pre-purchase a new Xbox console will be able to do so from September 22nd, 2020 onwards.

Xbox All Access

Xbox further revealed their new “All Access” program which allows users to purchase a new console with monthly payments.

Get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from $24.99/mo. for 24 months.^ With no upfront cost, Xbox All Access has everything you need to experience next-gen gaming.

Additionally, Xbox has also revealed that EA Play will be included with the Xbox Pass at no additional cost which will increase access to the already massive library of games on Xbox.

It’s important to note that all of this news reached the public a week earlier than planned thanks to leaked information and now considering that Xbox has laid all of their cards on the table.

How will this affect Sony, will we get any information regarding the new PlayStation 5 console sooner than planned?

One thing is for sure, Sony needs to answer with solid PlayStation 5 pricing.

Sony has kept its PS5 pricing on the down-low. We already know that many exclusive titles will be available on launch day, and while we don’t know the exact date yet, we can probably expect to see it around the same time as the new Xbox.

An Amazon France post also points to PlayStation 5 releasing on the 20th of November 2020 which is not that long of a gap after the release of the new Xbox Series X/S.

Regarding the price of the PlayStation 5, the popular opinion is that the digital version of the console will be priced at $400 while the full version of PlayStation 5 that includes a Blu-ray drive will cost $500.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is still just speculation as we have no official information.

It’s already a known policy that companies sell consoles at a loss and then make their profits by selling video games, game passes, subscriptions and alike, and while the already mentioned prices are likely to come to fruition, there is a slim chance that Sony could undercut the competition, and sell their consoles slightly cheaper than Xbox.

The likelihood of this is very low though, and how great of an effect it would have on their finances is a whole separate issue.