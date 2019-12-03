Sponsored

Printing has been around for centuries, and from its humble roots, it has spawned an entire civilization that thrives on printed communication. Even with the rise in electronic everything, people still require and want paper copies. The last, almost, 20 years has seen a massive increase in technology and innovation, and the home printer has come along for the ride. You no longer get to hear that wonderfully odd tune from a dot-matrix printer, but printing has become so much better and more efficient due to the latest advancements. A home printer is now affordable enough for even the most basic of computer setups, as well as the printer ink.

It’s is quite amazing how accessible, high-quality printing can be right from your own home. There is a multitude of different options for inks, printer types, sizes, papers, and more to customize for any home printing task. It has never been easier to create professional-looking print jobs right from your own home. All you need is some education on what is available to ensure that you get the very best results from your home printer.

Keep reading below to find out just what has changed in home printing in the past century.

Wireless Technology

Everything seems to be going wireless these days, as technology is becoming better and better. Printers were a prominent place to add wireless tech, as it gives homes and businesses a tremendous amount of flexibility with doing their printing tasks. You can now buy a printer and never have to hook it up to anything but the wall socket.

They can be accessed from any wireless device and print any standard document that is sent to it. This frees up so much time as there is no need to sit at a computer and print each document, but instead, you can do it as long as you are within range of the printer. You can also connect to cloud services that will print your documents literally from anywhere. Wireless technology has made printing much less of a chore, saving you more time in your day.

Everyone is a Professional

By far, the most significant improvement in home printing technology this century has been the sheer quality of the work you can do. The right printer can produce professional standard photography prints, assuming you can do the photographing at the same professional standard. There is no need for dark rooms anymore, as digital technology allows for the perfect pictures to be printed every single time from the comfort of your home.

It has also changed a lot about how home businesses can operate, as your work and printed presentations are going to look perfect and professional. Newer technology makes a home business more efficient, which is essential when your bottom-line means everything.

3D Printing is Here

It has been a long time coming, but 3D printing is now on the home market, and it is making the impossible seem to happen. While still not affordable for everyone, these printers are becoming more and more common in homes. With the right skills and creativity, people can print amazing objects and products that just couldn’t have been done before. Keep your eyes on the future of 3D printing, as this is just the tip of the iceberg, and it is poised to make huge waves in the printing world.

Home Printing Has Evolved

There have been so many changes in home printing over the last twenty years that are benefiting Australians across the country every day. No longer do you need to rely on a printing service or be glued to a computer chair to get your printing jobs done. You don’t even need to use paper anymore, as technology has evolved drastically, offering more printing options than ever before. There has never been a better time to have a printer in your home, so take advantage of the good times and start utilizing this fantastic new printing technology in your home now.