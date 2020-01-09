Yes, yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is probably going to be the Galaxy device to rule them all, at least in the eyes of Samsung, that is. 2020 has some sweet treats in store for us smartphone aficionados.

We all know the new Galaxy is supposed to have a beautiful 120Hz display, which was cited by SamMobile.

While I prefer the color reproduction on the iPhone, Samsung still makes the best displays, hence why Apple uses them.

But that possibility of a 120Hz on the S20 has me wanting that phone. We most likely won’t see an official announcement until February 11, so technically things could change between then and now.

Samsung is still going with that hole-punch display, which is far better than a notch, I’ll admit.

I still prefer the all-screen design on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and I think more manufacturers should continue that trend.

In 2019, I was expecting Samsung to follow OnePlus for 2020, but that looks like a pipe dream from this vantage point.

Either way, we are going to get a great phone, with beast-mode specs, backed by a premium price tag to match.

Oh, yea, and all three models; Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will all have that high-refresh-rate.

That’s a sweet deal if Samsung goes through with that. On the lower GS20, users won’t feel like they are missing out much by saving some coin.

My wife loves her Galaxy phones, and it’s the only Android device she’ll use. It’s the only smartphone she’ll use.

I said, get ready for the Samsung Galaxy s20, and she was like, huh?

I don’t blame here, because logically, we should be calling this device the Galaxy S11 and S11+.

It doesn’t matter to me that much, because the majority of the tech community already knows what’s going on.

It’s the average consumer that might be confused. Samsung has so many smartphones, and it’s a challenge to keep making sense of it all.

A major attraction is the rumored 48MP telephoto lens, which is capable of 5X optical zoom.

Look how far smartphone cameras have progressed over the past decade. The market for point-and-shoot cameras almost seems irrelevant.

That ToF sensor is going to add to the overall picture quality of the new Galaxy smartphone.

Although, I’m not a fan of the design aesthetics, as I feel a touch of triphobia when looking at some of the renders.

I wonder if, in the future, smartphone manufacturers will use what OnePlus is experimenting with in regards to hiding the rear lens with its latest concept.

We all know the next Galaxy phones will be fast, they usually are. They are jam-packed with the latest in mobile technology, and that will be the case this year.

I can’t wait to see what goes down at this year’s Unpacked event. I might be switching back from my iPhone this year, who knows?