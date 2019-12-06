2019 was a great year for smartphones. We finally got to see phone designs that were a departure from the ones launched in 2010!

2019 was a year of foldable smartphones and popup camera smartphones.

Well, 2020 is going to be bigger and better than before.

In this article, we will check out the 7 Best Smartphones that you can expect to see in 2020. Let’s get to it.

What To Expect From Smartphones In 2020?

Two things. 2020 is going to be the year when foldable phones will finally go mainstream. And as many of you may have guessed already, 2020 is going to be the year of 5G!

In 2020, we are looking forward to seeing foldable phones in the sub $1000 price range.

With Xiaomi readying the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flex for under $1000, we don’t think our speculation is far fetched.

It’s also not going to be a big surprise if every flagship phone that launches in 2020 comes with 5G connectivity.

This is the least we are expecting from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and LG. Xiaomi has gone out and said all its 2020 mid-range phones priced above $280 would have 5G connectivity.

5 Best Phones To Look Out For In 2020

1) Samsung Galaxy S11

The Galaxy S11 is a phone that everyone is looking forward to. If we are to believe the leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S11, we are looking at a phone with super-thin bezels and a tiny punch-hole display.

The highlight of the Galaxy S11, however, will be the 108MP primary camera capable of 10x telephoto zoom. In addition to that, The Galaxy S11 will feature the latest and the greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC backed up by 12GB of RAM.

2) iPhone SE 2

The much loved iPhone SE was killed by Apple last year. Since then, a lot of rumors have been on the air regarding the launch of the iPhone SE 2. Many hoped that the successor to the original SE would launch in 2019. However, that never happened.

Fortunately for the fans of compact iPhones, we have great news. Reliable leakster Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will launch in the Q1 of 2020.

If that weren’t enough, you would be able to get the phone for just $399.

That’s not all, though. The phone will feature the same A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

3) iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro

You knew the iPhone 12 would make it to the list, didn’t you? It’s not even 2020, and there are a lot of leaks and rumors of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro all over the Internet. We are excited to see what the 2020 iPhones will bring to the table.

We expect to see a design overhaul of the iPhones in 2020. In addition to that, there are also rumors suggesting that the notch on the new iPhone 12 Pro will be significantly smaller than the one we find in the 2019 iPhones.

Apart from that, the 2020 iPhones are said to come with USB-C connectivity- a first for any iPhone. Rumors suggest that all iPhones (except for the SE 2) in 2020 will come with 5G connectivity.

4) Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei-US trade war may not be over, but that isn’t stopping the company from coming out with new smartphones.

After this trade, fiasco became a real issue, Huawei has doubled its innovation and come up with technologies that no other company has been able to put on a smartphone.

The Huawei P30 Pro and the Mate 30 Pro were both exceptional smartphones. With an excellent camera system, great battery life with crazy-fast charging times, the phones went head-to-head with the flagships from Samsung and Apple.

The Huawei P40 Pro is said to come up with an impressive Penta-camera setup on the back. The company is also said to implement new AI features and improved portrait mode.

As per recent rumors, we expect Huawei to launch the P40 Pro with the top-of-the-line Kirin 990 SoC, which has support for 5G connectivity as well. In addition to that, the phone will have 12GB of RAM onboard.

Let’s hope that Google gets a license to work with Huawei and that the P40 Pro will have Google services built-in.

5) Google Pixel 5 And Pixel 5 XL

Let’s be real here! The Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL were one of the biggest tech letdowns in 2019. Everyone was expecting the phone to be the answer to the excellent iPhone 11 Pro. Unfortunately, it was the other way around.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL had small batteries and disappointing battery endurance. The bezels surrounding the phones were too thick. And there wasn’t anything that stood out.

To make matters worse, the phones lacked an ultra-wide camera.

With that said, we are looking forward to the successor of the 2019 mishaps- the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL.

At this point, we don’t know anything about the phone. But what we know for sure is the fact that the Pixel 5 will be much better than its predecessor. It shouldn’t be too hard to make the Pixel 5 great. If Google fixes all the complaints people have about the Pixel 4, I think we will have a winner.

6) Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold, without any doubt, was the best foldable phone launched in 2019. It’s also undoubtedly the best folding phone you can buy right now.

One thing that wasn’t right with the phone, though, was the price. You would have to shell out $1980 to get the phone. Fortunately for us, the Galaxy Fold 2 should cost half as much!

If the Galaxy Fold 2 launches for $1000, the phone will become a lot accessible and purchased by a wider audience. Heck, I will certainly be in line for one!

7) OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus phones are famous for being notoriously fast. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be no different.

Since OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be using the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 on its 2020 phones, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Also, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to kill the popup camera and use the Samsung Galaxy S10-ish punch-hole display. This should also mean that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first OnePlus phone to get an official Ingress Protection (IP) rating.

We also hear that the OnePlus eight and the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a leading camera system. But given the OnePlus camera developments in the past few years, I still think it will be a few years before the OnePlus camera will be able to rival that of the Samsung and the iPhone.