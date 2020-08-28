It’s like waiting for an eternity for Sony to announce their pricing for the PlayStation 5

At this point, most people have already made up their minds in regards to purchasing this next-gen console.

Sony knows the demand is there for the PS5, and despite the downturn in the economy, people are willing to shell out some serious cash for the console.

But we still don’t know exactly how much it will cost, and neither do we know a precise launch date as of this writing.

On Best Buy’s PS5 pre-order notification page, if you scroll to the bottom, you’ll see a limited time: 18-month financing option.

Now, this option is for purchases $499 and up, which leads me to believe the PS5 will be included.

It’s still a shot in the dark assumption, but at least it’s something to go by.

Pre-Ordering The PS5

You already know the specs and the type of power the new PlayStation is packing.

CPU : AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

: AMD Zen 2-based with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU : 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture : Custom RDNA 2.

: Custom RDNA 2. Memory interface : 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit.

: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit. Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s.

: 448GB/s. Internal storage : Custom 825GB SSD

: Custom 825GB SSD Optical drive: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

You’re going to fall in love with ray-tracing and the way it’ll enhance the visuals of your gameplay.

If you have a gaming computer, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

As of now, you can signup for several online portals like EB Games to be notified when you can pre-order.

I can put money on it, betting that this console will be sold out, despite sony’s production increase.

Checkout Playstation’s registration page, here’s what they’re saying:

There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation.

The question is, are you willing to shell out $500 for a new PlayStation?