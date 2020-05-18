It looks like Apple Inc. is on track to reopen up more retail stores in North America this week.

It’s been a rough couple of months for a lot of companies, mainly small businesses during this crisis, some of which have already gone out of business.

With large cash reserves, companies like Apple can afford to weather the storm.

According to reports, the tech giant is reopening 25 stores in the U.S, and another 12 stores in Canada.

Apple has already opened 100 stores globally.

According to Mac Rumors, here are the scheduled reopening plans.

United States

May 18

California: Roseville, Arden Fair (Sacramento), Higuera Street (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado: The Promenade Shops at Briargate (Colorado Springs)

Florida: Altamonte Springs (Altamonte), St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville), Florida Mall (Orlando), Millenia (Orlando)

Hawaii: Ala Moana (Honolulu), Kahala (Honolulu), Royal Hawaiian (Honolulu)

Washington: Bellevue Square (Bellevue), Alderwood (Lynnwood), University Village (Seattle), River Park Square (Spokane), Tacoma Mall (Tacoma), Southcenter (Tukwila)

May 20

California: Valley Plaza (Bakersfield), Fashion Fair (Fresno), Vintage Faire (Modesto), Del Monte (Monterey)

Oklahoma: Penn Square (Oklahoma City), Woodland Hills (Tulsa)

Canada

May 20

British Columbia: Metrotown (Burnaby), Coquitlam Centre (Coquitlam), Richmond Centre (Richmond), Guildford Town Centre (Surrey), Oakridge Centre (Vancouver), Pacific Centre (Vancouver)

Manitoba: Polo Park (Winnipeg)

Nova Scotia: Halifax Shopping Centre (Halifax)

New Normal

But if you think things will go back to the way they were a couple of months ago, then you better think again.

It’s now normal to see long lines of people trying to get into stores like Walmart, Lowes, Microcenter, Canadian Tire, and more.

In some cases, people are lined up around near the back of these buildings.

In attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, social distancing is now a thing.

You can’t just walk into any store willy-nilly and think you’ll be free only to browse around.

You’ve got to have a purpose in mind when it comes to shopping.

Get in, and get what you need, and then check the hell out.

Apple’s reopening strategy consists of a limited occupancy rule.

Apple’s senior vice president for retail and people Deirdre O’Brien says it’s:

focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room

All of this sucks because to get in; you’ll have to wait. It’s like that at almost every retail outlet in Canada.

It’s not so bad if the weather is fine, but once it starts to rain, and snow, who’s going to wanna wait in that?

Things Are Looking Up

The bright side, though, is that the new iPhones are launching later this year, as it does every year.

Apple’s new lineup will have support for 5G, Triple lens 3D camera, a smaller notch, and a faster processor.

More than anything, I’m interested in a small notch. I’m still rocking my iPhone XS Max, and only plan on upgrading once the notch size goes down substantially on the next few versions.

My Note 10+ does a better job of notch job, or hole-punch cut out, but I’d rather what we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro (No-Notch)