Everyone knows brushing your teeth is essential for excellent oral hygiene. Those who brush twice a day drastically reduce their chances of getting gum disease, cavities, plaque buildup, and decay. Yet, half of adults and one-third of kids brush their teeth fewer than twice each day. And the average American spends just 45 seconds brushing their teeth, falling short of the recommended two minutes.

In response to these lousy brushing habits, Oral-B introduced the Genius X in 2019, a new AI-powered electric toothbrush that has learned from thousands of brushing styles to direct users to improve their brushing habits. This unique and improved tooth-saving device is about $200 and comes with a body, charging case, three heads and a manual.

Here’s How It Works

The toothbrush pairs with an Oral-B mobile app, which, once downloaded, will guide you through the toothbrush’s functions and features. The app syncs with the brush and stores brushing data, including whether you used too much pressure if your gums bled, if you brushed your tongue and flossed, how long you spent brushing your teeth, and how good of a job you did overall. It even shows teeth you may have missed or spent too little time cleaning.

You can either choose to sync your brush after you’re done or keep the app open to receive updates in real-time. And you even have the option to share your tongue-brushing streak on social media. Running out of heads? Connect with Amazon directly through the Oral-B app to set up automatic refills. Or set a notification within the app to remind you when to replace your brush head.

The app also offers an option to start a dental care journey. Choose from goals like fresh breath, plaque fighting, orthodontic care, whitening, and gum protection to receive more personalized feedback and reach specific goals. Then, the app will give you a daily routine to follow, even telling you which brush head is best and automatically adjusting settings on the brush. For those on the journey to improved gum protection, this may include sensitive, massaging, and tongue cleaning brush modes.

A Fun Way to a Brighter Smile

The majority of preventable hospital visits are due to dental conditions, and most of these cases involve children. In the United States, for instance, tooth decay remains the most common chronic disease in children aged 5 to 17. And more than 40% of kids have cavities before they even begin kindergarten. This problem may be due to parents undervaluing dental health or that many children aren’t patient enough to brush their teeth for the required length of time. For kids, brushing is often seen as a chore.

But a Genius X electric toothbrush may be a fun, interactive alternative to a traditional one. The brush’s features and options within the app could teach kids how to brush their teeth more thoroughly while making the activity something they look forward to. This technology will make your job as a parent much more manageable. No more worrying to set a timer or inspect your child’s teeth after brushing. This invention does all the grunt work for you.

Of course, the AI-powered toothbrush is just as smart as an option for adults as it is for children. Just like in kids, bacteria from oral infections in adults can enter the bloodstream and travel to major organs, starting new infections. Poor oral hygiene could:

Increase the risk of stroke

Contribute to heart disease

Increase a woman’s risk of having a preterm, low-birth-weight baby

Pose severe health threats to people who have pre-existing conditions or diseases like AIDS, osteoporosis and respiratory disease

Unlike how you do for your children, there’s no one supervising you to make sure you’re brushing your teeth properly — aside from your dentist, of course. But even they can’t be there to monitor you daily. The interactive and informational Genius X app can make brushing less of a chore and more of an everyday achievement, another thing to proudly check off your to-do list. So, whether you struggle to keep a consistent oral hygiene routine or are looking for ways to improve your smile, the future of AI in the dental industry has you covered.