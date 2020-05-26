Sponsored

Websites work. Are you focused on promoting brand awareness for your new business?

Or are you already established and aiming to expand your customer base?

Whatever your goal, a high-quality and user-friendly website is the first step to accomplishing it.

These days, every business — no matter the size — has a website.

But what sets competitors apart is the strength of their online presence.

By now, having a website is a must, if only to be seen by the masses.

To stay ahead of your competitors, however, your website needs to reach the right audience, guide them toward your products and services, answer their questions, and drive sales. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Not everyone has the skills of a certified and experienced web designer.

That’s why most businesses rely on a web design agency to build and promote a powerful site that fulfills customers’ every need.

But which agency will deliver the best results within your budget and timeframe?

Here are seven factors to keep in mind that will place your site in competent hands.

1. What Do Customer Reviews Say?

Reviews matter. Ninety-two percent of consumers trust reviews and recommendations above all other forms of advertising.

What do previous clients have to say about the company’s work ethic?

Did they keep open lines of communication?

Were they punctual, courteous, and professional?

Most importantly, did they deliver a stellar product?

The more positive reviews and near-perfect ratings on third-party ranking sites, the better.

For instance, this Toronto web design company has a 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews and an A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.

2. What Are Your Expectations?

Before you reach out to an agency, make sure you have the answers to the following questions:

Do you want a redesign of your site or a new build altogether?

What integrations do you have in mind (including social media, email, and custom layouts)? Would you prefer custom graphics?

What exactly do you want the web design and development team to do?

What’s your budget? Timeframe?

3. What Time Zone Are They Located In?

Don’t make the mistake of overlooking the importance of timely communication.

We get it. Independent contractors from overseas are temptingly inexpensive, but the inability to communicate during standard business hours will be one source of frustration — among many others — if you choose to go that route.

In general, stay away from any time zone difference of more than 3 hours.

4. What Experience Do They Have?

Take note of the following:

How long have they been in business? Hire agencies that have stood the test of time for at least 5-10 years.

How many employees do they have? You want a full team of web designers and developers that bring different skills to the table to meet your needs.

Have they won any web design awards? These aren’t essential but are a bonus for agencies that have earned them.

5. How Do You Feel About Their Portfolio?

Take a look at their portfolio. Have they partnered with clients in your industry?

Are their designs original and exciting?

You want a company that will deliver your vision, not another cookie-cutter site.

Most importantly, does their portfolio motivate you?

6. Do They Offer Digital Marketing Services?

What services do they offer?

You’re looking for the full package, including:

Web design and development. Are they well-versed in industry-leading platforms like WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magneto?

Search engine marketing. An excellent website is useless if it never sees the light of day. Do they offer the full range of digital marketing services (including SEO, PPC, and social media advertising)?

Technical support. Do they offer 24/7 technical support solutions?

7. Do They Take the Time to Get to Know You?

A trustworthy web design agency doesn’t ever hand you a quote right off the bat.

In fact, they have as many questions as you. They’ll ask about your business and its long-term goals. What are your expectations for your website in the long run?

An agency worth hiring takes into account your expectations and plans for the future and decides if your needs are well-matched to their services.

Next Steps

Making sure your website is in the right hands is key to your online success. Don’t be afraid to ask questions before making a final decision.

Find the dream web design team that will bring your vision to life.